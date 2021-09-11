Libertarian candidate for governor pledges less government

Libertarian Party gubernatorial candidate Scott Zimmerman would seek to "reduce the size and scope of government intervention in our personal and financial interactions," according to a news release from his campaign.
Zimmerman, 47, is seeking the governorship in 2022 as a candidate for the third party. Term limits prevent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts from seeking a third term.
"Scott understands the importance of growth and opportunity throughout the entire state and will seek reasonable solutions to ensure that all Nebraskans have the opportunity to thrive," the release stated.
"Zimmerman believes that less government involvement in our daily lives is the way to accomplish those goals.
"In the 2022 Nebraska gubernatorial election, the voters of Nebraska will have a third option on their ballot."
Zimmerman lives in Omaha, but is originally from Lincoln.
