LIBA endorses Hilgers, Campbell for Legislature

The Lincoln Independent Business Association on Thursday endorsed Sen. Mike Hilgers and Jacob Campbell in two Lincoln legislative races.

Hilgers is seeking reelection in District 21, which is comprised of northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Campbell is seeking the District 29 seat which is being vacated by Sen. Kate Bolz, who will be term-limited out of office at the end of the year.

District 29 spreads across south-central Lincoln.

LIBA said Hilgers and Campbell "best represent the issues that LIBA fights for on a daily basis," including tax reform, growth and economic development, reduced regulation, reduced government spending and providing a resource for small businesses.

"Many local businesses are struggling right now amidst the coronavirus pandemic and Lincoln businesses need help now more than ever," LIBA stated.

Hilgers is a Lincoln attorney; Campbell is a former child abuse investigator for the state and a legislative staffer.

Both candidates are Republicans seeking seats in the nonpartisan Legislature.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

