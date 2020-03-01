Letters sought to share forgiveness for a girl named Fugate

"They (the curtains) belonged to my grandmother, Charles Starkweather’s seventh victim," Ward said. "I’ve hung them in my window to remind me of hope; of paths to freedom that will continue to exist as long as we prevail; as long as we stand up for what we know to be true, continue to speak for those denied a voice everywhere, and always, always, keep fighting for justice however we are able."

The Wards were gone long before Liza Ward was born, but from what she knows about them, she said, they had a deep faith and they would have wanted forgiveness for a young girl.

Ward wrote a novel in 2004, "Outside Valentine," about the effects of tragedy on generations. Then in 2016, she agreed to appear on a crime show about the Starkweather murders, an experience she later regretted. Except for this: It sent her on a mission the next year to get better informed, to dig into the case again, reading everything she could find, then searching through the archives and poring over the transcript of Fugate's trial.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"And I drove across Nebraska with those transcripts in the passenger seat of my uncle's car and I visited every place she was," Ward said.

To understand the girl. To get the true story in her head. To identify the landscape that she walked through, drove across, on her journey, so tragic for so many people.