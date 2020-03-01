Letters sought to share forgiveness for a girl named Fugate

First there were the letters, handwritten, mailed but never delivered to a 14-year-old Lincoln girl detained at a Nebraska state mental hospital after capture in Wyoming.
Like one from Mrs. Esther Eberspacher, who told Caril Ann Fugate she prayed that somehow, sometime she could be a wonderful nurse like her granny said she wanted to be.
Or the valentine from a member of a Protestant church in Massachusetts who told her God would take care of her, and she hoped when she was free, her family and friends would be good to her.
Hundreds of people wrote Caril Fugate letters of support, said Liza Ward, the granddaughter of two of Starkweather's Lincoln victims, C. Lauer Ward, 47, and Clara Ward, 46. They sent her Bibles and cards, told her they believed in her, or forgave her, and understood that she was just a child.
But the letters were kept from her by the wife of the arresting sheriff, and years later, sold at an estate sale; the owner would show them but never part with them.
Ward, who grew up in New York City and now lives in Duxbury, Massachusetts, attended the Feb. 18 Nebraska Pardons Board hearing, in which a pardon for Fugate, now 76-year-old Caril Clair, was denied by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
Peterson said the board could not alleviate the burden that Clair feels for this case. That isn't its role.
Ward has done extensive research on Caril Clair's case, including visiting all the stops along the way of the infamous spree. She has become convinced of Clair's innocence.
After the Pardons Board denial, Ward decided to let Clair know that while the state of Nebraska does not pardon her, there are those who do.
A people's pardon, if you will.
The "We Pardon You, Caril" letter campaign is a nationwide effort to generate support for Clair, who is in failing health, doesn't have mobility, but still has her personality and the memories of her complicated life, Ward said.
It is a small act of grace for that young girl.
In her promotion of this letter campaign, Ward wrote: "Let’s make sure Caril Fugate Clair finally gets her mail. Let’s make certain she knows that we have heard her side of the story and honor the girl."
The tactile experience of receiving actual mail will mean the world to her, Ward said.
The letters will be sent to a post office box in Lincoln: We Pardon You Caril, P.O. Box 83227, Lincoln, NE, 68501. Her family will deliver them to her.
On the Facebook page created for the campaign, there's a picture of letters framed by curtains.
"They (the curtains) belonged to my grandmother, Charles Starkweather’s seventh victim," Ward said. "I’ve hung them in my window to remind me of hope; of paths to freedom that will continue to exist as long as we prevail; as long as we stand up for what we know to be true, continue to speak for those denied a voice everywhere, and always, always, keep fighting for justice however we are able."
The Wards were gone long before Liza Ward was born, but from what she knows about them, she said, they had a deep faith and they would have wanted forgiveness for a young girl.
Ward wrote a novel in 2004, "Outside Valentine," about the effects of tragedy on generations. Then in 2016, she agreed to appear on a crime show about the Starkweather murders, an experience she later regretted. Except for this: It sent her on a mission the next year to get better informed, to dig into the case again, reading everything she could find, then searching through the archives and poring over the transcript of Fugate's trial.
"And I drove across Nebraska with those transcripts in the passenger seat of my uncle's car and I visited every place she was," Ward said.
To understand the girl. To get the true story in her head. To identify the landscape that she walked through, drove across, on her journey, so tragic for so many people.
She touched objects that were part of that history, examined crime scene photos of her grandparents' French provincial house at 2843 S. 24th St., to make it real, not just an imagined incident that happened 17 years before she came to be.
She found out who owned her grandparents' 1956 black Packard, the one Starkweather stole to flee the state with Fugate, she said.
After she saw the Packard, she knew she had to drive to Wyoming.
"I wasn't planning to. I was just planning on spending a night in North Platte and returning. I just kept going."
As she learned more, she said, she was able to identify for herself which stories were based on supposition or myth, and which on fact.
It gave her personal power over a story that had more or less been hidden from her until then. Her family had never talked about it. Her father didn't even know the details, because he was so sheltered from it. But a person can find the truth if they're willing to look for it, she said.
"At the very least, she was 14 years old, with the death penalty on the table," Ward said of Clair. "Even if you don't believe she was entirely innocent, you could go to a place of forgiveness for a child."
Now that the Nebraska pardon appears to be off the table, Ward just wants to ease Caril Clair's final years with this pardon from people willing to give it. She also wants to hold up the issue of believing the voices of women and girls.
Charlie Starkweather was the lead witness in his companion's trial, and she was convicted on his words, while her version of the story was swallowed and erased from history, Ward said.
Margaret Berry met Clair in 2014 when Clair was traveling through the state and stopped to talk to Berry's husband, attorney John Stevens Berry Sr., who was writing a book about what he believes is her innocence, called "The Twelfth Victim."
"To my surprise she was so open," Margaret Berry said.
Clair wanted to tell her story, what happened from her point of view, she said, and Berry listened to this woman who, 57 years later, was still in anguish, her feelings still so raw, as if it just happened.
"I know what this pardon would have meant to her," she said.
Berry also believes Clair's case highlights the need to believe women and girls, and listening to their side. She felt no one stood by her in Wyoming. She was all alone back in Lincoln. This 14-year-old girl didn't feel that anyone believed her.
"My big thing is, replace judgment with curiosity. If you still feel the same way after you've looked into things, that's fine," she said. "If you're going to have an opinion, for goodness' sake take a little time to hear both sides, and know what you're talking about."
But this is more about forgiveness, Berry said.
"You can be anywhere on the scale of forgiveness. Maybe she did it, but maybe it's time to forgive her," she said.
And if people forgive her, she said, they can let her know with a letter she can hold in her hands and feel that mercy.
"That we can do," she said. "And in my world, even the tiniest action like that makes a difference ... and helps us evolve."
