Documents delivered to the Lincoln Journal Star Thursday show a Nebraska pharmacy, Community Pharmacy of Gretna, sold the lethal injection drugs used in the execution of Carey Dean Moore two years ago, and understood they would be used in an execution.

The owner of the company, Kyle Janssen, said in a statement that Community Pharmacy Services, a family-owned, small business dedicated to supporting long-term care facilities in their pharmacy needs and operations, regretted its decision to sell those drugs to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

In a deviation from its core business, Janssen said, the pharmacy was hired to manage the pharmacy operations for the Nebraska Department of Corrections facilities from 2016-2018. During the course of that contract, the state asked the company to legally sell drugs to the department. The company fulfilled the order following all federal Drug Enforcement Administration protocols and procedures, and understood the potential use of those drugs, Janssen said.

"Community Pharmacy Services has never supplied drugs since then to the Nebraska Department of Corrections or any other department of corrections, nor will it ever again" Janssen said. "I regretted the decision as it does not align with our company’s values to provide the best patient care and customer service to the long-term care industry."

An invoice shows the pharmacy charged the state $10,500 for the five drugs, which were delivered in October 2017. Costs for the drugs themselves, excluding any discounts, were listed at:

* Fentanyl -- $48

* Potassium chloride -- $66

* Diazepam -- $439

* CisAtracurium -- $3,756

* Pancuronium -- $273

Tyler Johnson, director of pharmacy operations for Community Pharmacy, told department medical director Dr. Harbans Deol that since most of the products needed are rare in the world, the pharmacy would have to bill for "most all of it."

At least three of the drugs expired in 2018 and 2019.

The drugs were analyzed by several laboratories, including the state Department of Agriculture.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services had withheld information on the drugs from the media, and it took a lawsuit by the Journal Star, the Omaha World-Herald and ACLU of Nebraska to obtain the documents.

ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said Thursday was another win for open government and the ACLU was proud to be a part of the effort to shine a bright light on the source of the lethal injection drugs used by the state "as it rushed to carry out an execution shrouded in secrecy from start to finish."

The public will now have an opportunity to review records after securing this historic win at the Nebraska Supreme Court earlier this summer.

"But make no mistake, the public was entitled to these records all along and this case has been litigated since 2017," Conrad said. "I have no doubt that as we analyze these records more carefully in the coming days and weeks we will all learn more about the crucial context behind the state’s first execution by lethal injection."

The documents were made available by a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling and an order by Lancaster County District Court Judge Jodi Nelson Thursday afternoon.

Moore, who killed two Omaha cab drivers -- Reuel Van Ness Jr. and Maynard Helgeland -- was executed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary Aug. 14, 2018, after a 21-year de facto moratorium on the death penalty in the state.

In May, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that documents about the state's attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs used to carry out the death penalty in 2018 — including the name of the drug supplier — cannot be withheld from the public.

The Journal Star, World-Herald and ACLU of Nebraska separately sued the state when Frakes refused to release certain documents about the drugs used in Moore's execution.

Frakes had refused to release certain documents about the drugs used in Moore's execution, including photos of drug packaging, purchase orders, emails between a prison employee and the drug supplier and between the Drug Enforcement Administration and the prison, and an invoice related to the drugs.

Frakes had argued the document would lead to the identity of members of the execution team.

The Supreme Court said documents with execution team members' names or other identifying information could be redacted.

The lethal injection drugs — diazepam, fentanyl, cisatracurium besylate and potassium chloride — are controlled substances and their use, storage and dispensing are governed by federal laws, Conrad said.

Another death row inmate, Jose Sandoval, received notification in 2017 of the lethal injection drugs that would be administered to cause his death if an execution takes place. No death warrant in his case has been issued.

Sandoval was convicted with Jorge Galindo and Erick Vela of shooting and killing Lisa Bryant, 29, Lola Elwood, 43, Samuel Sun, 50, all of Norfolk, Jo Mausbach, 42, of Humphrey, and Evonne Tuttle, 37, of Stanton, in a botched attempted bank robbery.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSLegislature

