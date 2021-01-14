Legislature's Rules Committee punts on media access change

The Legislature's Rules Committee chose Thursday not to act on controversial proposals to close committee executive sessions to the news media and change cloture and secret-ballot provisions, opening those decisions to possible debate on the floor.

"I expect there will be some members who feel strongly enough to bring a concern" to the full Legislature, Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, chairman of the committee, said following a committee discussion.

"Senators are welcome to bring an amendment," he said. "The committee did not have a consensus (and) did not take a position on those proposals."

Clements said he was focused on moving ahead toward adoption of permanent rules for the legislative session.

The committee made plans to formally wrap up its report to fellow senators during an executive session huddle on the floor of the Legislature before senators adjourn for the weekend.

But that raised a new concern about changing the open process that has distinguished Nebraska's unique one-house system.