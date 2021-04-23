Legislature won't consider convention of the states

"This idea is bananas," Hunt said in describing the convention of the states proposal authored by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings.

In a "highly radical" political atmosphere that is on "the brink of authoritarianism," Hunt said, "this would not go well for the American people."

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln led the attack on the proposal, suggesting there are "no guard rails and no guidelines" for such a convention and he said it could result in "dangerous consequences."

Such a convention "can write its own rules and set its own agenda," he said. "Does anybody think that's going to go well?"

Halloran said the call for the convention focuses on consideration of constitutional amendments "dealing with fiscal restraint and limitations on the power and jurisdiction of the federal government" along with possible institution of term limits for members of Congress.

"If we express our sovereignty as states and keep Congress in check, that scares Congress — and it should," Halloran said.

Fifteen states have adopted similar resolutions, he said. It would take 34 states to call such a convention.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said a convention of the states is needed and could "rein things in."