Legislature will shift to all-day committee hearings

The Legislature will adjust its normal procedures to meet pandemic concerns by moving to all-day committee hearings on Jan. 25 while postponing a return to usual morning floor proceedings involving all senators until later in the session.
Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said he is making the change in advance of what is likely to be "the two worst months for spread of the virus" not only in the interest of safety but also to make it more likely the Legislature can continue to meet and complete its work this year.
The 10-day period for individual bill introduction will be completed on Tuesday.
Senators will debate the rules that will guide this 90-day session on Thursday.
All-day committee hearings will begin on Jan. 25.
Hilgers said he will have an announcement next week detailing how Nebraskans can communicate their views on bills without coming to committee hearings if they don't feel safe in testifying in person because of the COVID-19 virus.
