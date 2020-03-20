Legislature will return to fund coronavirus battle

Some $38.1 million would purchase personal protective equipment and other supplies, while $13 million would cover additional staffing expenditures for veterans hospitals and Department of Health and Human Services care facilities.

Additional funding also would be directed to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to augment coronavirus lab testing.

"We want to be sure we've got the resources necessary to fight the coronavirus," Ricketts said.

Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer for the state, said Nebraska had 33 confirmed cases of people infected by the virus after conducting close to 800 tests.

"We hope to expand testing capacity to 400, even 500 people, every day very soon," he said.

Ricketts said he expects "testing capacity will grow dramatically," but he said that is "going to take time."

"Do we have more than the 33 cases identified?" he asked. "Yes, as we do more testing, we know the number of cases will go up."

Five more cases were reported later in the day, bringing the total to 38.

Ricketts said he already has told his state agency heads to take action to "control spending," recognizing that there will be an impact on state revenue.