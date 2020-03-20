You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Legislature will return to fund coronavirus battle
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Legislature will return to fund coronavirus battle

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on Monday, where he outlined the latest steps taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Shelly Kulhanek

The Legislature will reconvene temporarily for three days next week to authorize emergency funding to battle the coronavirus in Nebraska.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk summoned senators back to Lincoln hours after Gov. Pete Ricketts participated in a teleconference with them to outline his request for $58.6 million in emergency appropriations.

The events unfolded swiftly on a day when Lincoln recorded its first identified case.

"I am bringing the Legislature back into session because it is necessary for us to authorize this critical funding so that Nebraska can respond sufficiently to the current crisis," Scheer said.

Senators will reconvene Monday at 1:30 p.m., the speaker said.

And then after next week's abbreviated session, the Legislature will reconvene once again to complete its 2020 session "when the COVID-19 situation has stabilized in Nebraska," Scheer said. 

Senators had called a temporary halt to their session because of the spreading virus.

Ricketts participated in the teleconference with members of the Legislature following a briefing for the news media at the Capitol.

Emergency funding for the battle would come from the state's cash reserve fund and be appropriated to the governor's emergency fund for distribution.

Some $38.1 million would purchase personal protective equipment and other supplies, while $13 million would cover additional staffing expenditures for veterans hospitals and Department of Health and Human Services care facilities.

Additional funding also would be directed to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to augment coronavirus lab testing. 

"We want to be sure we've got the resources necessary to fight the coronavirus," Ricketts said.

Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer for the state, said Nebraska had 33 confirmed cases of people infected by the virus after conducting close to 800 tests.

"We hope to expand testing capacity to 400, even 500 people, every day very soon," he said.

Ricketts said he expects "testing capacity will grow dramatically," but he said that is "going to take time."

"Do we have more than the 33 cases identified?" he asked. "Yes, as we do more testing, we know the number of cases will go up."

Five more cases were reported later in the day, bringing the total to 38.

Ricketts said he already has told his state agency heads to take action to "control spending," recognizing that there will be an impact on state revenue.

"This is going to have a financial impact on the economy," the governor said. "We know this is going to be a tough time for a lot of families in Nebraska."

Ricketts earlier directed that no more than 10 people congregate together statewide during the outbreak, and he has ordered bars and restaurants closed in Omaha.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has told him that Omahans have been acting in compliance with that directive, the governor said.

"I don't see us doing anything like California has done," Ricketts said, because Nebraska is dealing with different circumstances and a much smaller number of confirmed cases.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered nearly all Californians to "stay at home" until further notice. The same directive has been issued in Illinois and New York.

Everyone in Nebraska who has flu-like symptoms that could be associated with the coronavirus should go home and stay home for at least 14 days, Ricketts said.  

"Go home, and take care of yourself," he said, and consult with your physician.

Ricketts said no decision has yet been made on whether to extend the state income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 as the federal government has done. 

"We are reviewing that," he said, and will announce a decision next week.

Tim Burke, president and CEO of Omaha Public Power District, participated in the news conference to assure Nebraskans that public power districts are prepared to "shelter workers in emergency essential areas" if that becomes necessary to ensure uninterrupted electrical power service. 

Before the governor's news conference, Nebraska Appleseed announced it is asking Ricketts to maximize existing nutrition-assistance programs, expand Medicaid coverage to 90,000 Nebraskans now rather than waiting until October and bolster child care services. 

Scheer does not rule out legislative session outside of Lincoln
Governor lowers public event limit to 10 people in Nebraska
Ricketts confronts coronavirus with Nebraska Medical Center at his side

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it
Education
editor's pick top story

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

“At this point, everyone should just take a deep breath and wait till we announce procedurally how we will address these things,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks
Lifestyles
editor's pick web only

Lincoln YMCA closing for two weeks

  • Pat Sangimino
  • Updated

The five Lincoln YMCA facilities will be closed for the next two weeks, beginning Tuesday, CEO and President Barb Bettin said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News