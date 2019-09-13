Everything's on the table now.
The Legislature's Revenue Committee huddled Friday to consider an array of options as it approaches a decision on its proposals for tax reform and school funding.
Wrapped into that deliberation is a focus on property tax relief and discussions with Gov. Pete Ricketts to determine whether there is an opportunity for consensus on a path forward.
"I'm hoping we can agree on a well-thought-out plan that he can agree with," Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said following a wide-ranging committee discussion.
The committee has been centered most recently on elimination of a broad range of sales tax exemptions. A worksheet presented to committee members identified $332.9 million in potential revenue that could be raised by repeal of exemptions already identified by the committee.
Still unresolved, and more recently hanging in the air, is whether all of that new revenue would be directed toward local property tax reduction or whether the committee might consider an accompanying cut in the state sales tax rate.
That decision presumably would have considerable impact on how much revenue would be available to help fund property tax relief.
Linehan said she wants the committee to be able to agree on a property tax proposal and a new business development tax incentive plan by Nov. 22, when state senators will huddle for a meeting of the Legislative Council.
"It's on us to figure it out," she said following the committee meeting.
What she is looking for, Linehan said, is "a pathway to something better."
Among the documents presented to the committee was the latest assessment of the division of revenue raised by the state's three major taxes: sales tax, 26.1%; income tax, 29.5%; property tax, 44.4%.
The property tax supports local government, including schools.
Among the largest potential new revenue sources on a lengthy list of sales tax exemptions tentatively marked for possible repeal: attorney fees, $68.5 million; architects and engineers fees, $53.6 million; candy, pop and bottled water sales, $31 million; motor vehicle repairs, $21.8 million.
In considering property tax relief, Linehan said, "so much is definitional."
"We think we reduced property taxes by $51 million this year," she said, pointing to legislative enactment of an increase in the state's property tax credit fund.