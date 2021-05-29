Legislature passes 200 bills during unusual session

When state senators reconvened in Lincoln in January to launch the 107th Legislature, there was no guarantee the 90-day session was going to carry on as usual — or even carry on at all.
Nebraska had just seen its daily number of new coronavirus cases and deaths begin to start dropping from a spike in November and December as lawmakers met to set a new state budget and address dozens of other issues before them.
The threat of COVID-19 forced the Legislature to adapt.
Many senators wore masks or face coverings, sometimes disappearing from the Capitol to quarantine after a potential COVID exposure, attending committee meetings via Zoom.
Plexiglas dividers were put up in the legislative chamber and committee hearing rooms, with committee chairs reciting public health guidelines at the beginning of each meeting and pages dutifully wiping down surfaces in between testifiers.
The Rotunda was vacant of lobbyists, and balconies that would normally fill with school field trips and organizations pushing for certain legislation, were empty all session long.
Ultimately, the public health measures designed to keep the Legislature safe worked, allowing the session to "continue uninterrupted," Speaker Mike Hilgers said.
Senators adjourned sine die Thursday, ending the long legislative session six days early in preparation for what Hilgers promised would be a busy summer and fall.
Lawmakers introduced a total of 684 bills this year, designating 104 of them as priority pieces of legislation. Gov. Pete Ricketts signed 197 bills into law, and the Legislature voted three more into law over his objection.
Taxes and spending
The Legislature passed a sweeping set of tax cuts put together by the Revenue Committee this year.
After failing to pass similar legislation two years ago, lawmakers approved a plan (LB2) from Sen. Tom Briese of Albion to lower valuations on rural property for the purpose of repaying school bond issues.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, was successful in shepherding a bill (LB432) that reduced the corporate tax rate — a measure she said would bring Nebraska more in line with other states.
Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom pushed a bill (LB64) that phases out the state's income tax on Social Security benefits, although future lawmakers will have a chance to examine the legislation's impact before the tax is eliminated altogether.
And after lowering the state income tax rate military retirees pay in Nebraska at the end of the 2020 session, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon won support (LB387) to eliminate the tax altogether.
Lawmakers also passed other bills from Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil cutting taxes on agricultural machinery (LB672) and Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston lowering taxes on inputs for ethanol plants (LB595) as well as on motorboats, all-terrain vehicles and other recreation activities.
Despite the glut of tax cuts, and the concern that COVID's impact on the economy would dramatically reduce state tax receipts, the Legislature also passed a two-year budget that provides for a modest 2% spending growth.
Included in the $9.7 billion biennial budget were $1.45 billion designated for property tax relief, a fully funded school aid formula, and provisions raising pay for health and human services providers and setting aside $15 million in funds to begin planning for a new prison, estimated to cost $230 million.
Looking to the future
Nebraska took another step toward expanding access to high-speed internet by offering $40 million for the build-out of the infrastructure in rural areas, under a plan (LB388) put forward by Ricketts and introduced by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson.
Senators also approved a plan (LB40) by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte appropriating $50 million over the next decade to create business parks near railroad lines in non-metro areas, and signed off on legislation (LB544) by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne offering tax credits to businesses that create jobs in urban areas with high poverty rates.
This year also saw senators bring measures embracing new technologies.
Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard sponsored a bill (LB84) providing tax incentives to energy companies developing modular nuclear reactors, while Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk was successful in his attempt (LB649) to create a state-level regulatory system for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.
Changes brought about by the pandemic, both for government bodies and restaurants, were also made permanent by the Legislature.
Flood won support on a bill (LB83) that allows for public entities to hold a limited number of meetings virtually each year, while Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist's bill (LB72) allowing for restaurants to sell alcohol to-go was signed into law on the session's second-to-last day.
Nebraska schools will begin requiring students to complete a personal finance or financial literacy class before graduating, under a bill (LB452) introduced by Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney.
Those same students may also begin eating school breakfast and lunches that come from farmers and other producers here in the state, following passage of a bill (LB396) from Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth that created a "Farm to School" program.
Reforms to law enforcement, housing, ethanol production
Following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, elected officials across the country were called upon to enact reforms for how law enforcement officers do their jobs.
Senators heard from hundreds of Nebraskans in a series of meetings last summer, culminating in a bill (LB51) from Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop that increased professional standards for individual officers and departments.
After Ricketts vetoed a similar bill last year, McKinney successfully pushed a bill (LB451) banning employment discrimination against African Americans who wear their hair in braids, locks or twists.
An ethanol plant near Mead that used seed treated with pesticides as a feedstock, creating a stinking, toxic mess, will no longer be able to operate that way after senators passed a bill (LB507) from Bostelman.
Housing uncertainty created by the pandemic led to a bill (LB320) from Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh that will require landlords to provide 24-hour written notice before they can enter a tenant's residence.
Lawmakers, at the urging of Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, also created a special investigatory committee to look into the state's problematic contract with Saint Francis Ministries of Salina, Kansas, which was awarded a $197 million contract to manage child welfare cases in Omaha, but has returned to lawmakers for more funding.
Over the course of several days, lawmakers debated what powers the committee should have, and were later subjected to a filibuster after Cavanaugh was passed over for the committee she created.
Odds and ends
Just in time for the Fourth of July, Nebraskans will be able to purchase more types of fireworks under a bill (LB152) from Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, although local entities can still ban some products.
Nebraskans will receive postcards notifying them when their property taxes are going up because of new construction, under a bill (LB644) from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair.
And following a trio of successful ballot initiatives in 2020, lawmakers passed a bill (LB561) from Briese enacting casino gambling in the state, while directing some of the revenue to property tax relief.
Senators also included a provision prohibiting casinos from allowing sports betting on games involving University of Nebraska teams when those teams are playing in the state.
What didn't pass
Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart came within two votes of breaking a filibuster on her bill (LB474) legalizing medical marijuana and enacting some of the most strict regulations governing its use in the country.
The bill's failure will launch a second petition drive to put the measure before voters in November 2022. A 2020 initiative was blocked from the ballot after the Nebraska Supreme Court found it violated the state's single-subject rule.
A renewal of a program (LB529) by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont funneling proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery into various scholarship programs failed after Murman attempted to attach a provision authorizing school employees to physically intervene with students threatening harm to others.
The Legislature later extended the current scholarship program, which includes the Nebraska Opportunity Grant, for two more years.
Once again, a filibuster defeated a proposal (LB364) from Linehan offering tax credits for Nebraskans who donate to private school scholarship funds.
A filibuster also killed Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh's plan (LB376) to shorten the waiting list for developmental disability services, keeping them at home instead of putting them into care centers.
Cavanaugh's bill fell three votes short this year. She has promised to bring legislation back next year.
After gaining first-round approval, Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas' bill (LB241) keeping protections for meatpacking plant employees in place for another year was defeated following a procedural motion.
Lawmakers also killed a bill (LB408) from Briese limiting local entities to 3% growth in property tax requests.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS