Legislature passes 200 bills during unusual session

When state senators reconvened in Lincoln in January to launch the 107th Legislature, there was no guarantee the 90-day session was going to carry on as usual — or even carry on at all.

Nebraska had just seen its daily number of new coronavirus cases and deaths begin to start dropping from a spike in November and December as lawmakers met to set a new state budget and address dozens of other issues before them.

The threat of COVID-19 forced the Legislature to adapt.

Many senators wore masks or face coverings, sometimes disappearing from the Capitol to quarantine after a potential COVID exposure, attending committee meetings via Zoom.

Plexiglas dividers were put up in the legislative chamber and committee hearing rooms, with committee chairs reciting public health guidelines at the beginning of each meeting and pages dutifully wiping down surfaces in between testifiers.

The Rotunda was vacant of lobbyists, and balconies that would normally fill with school field trips and organizations pushing for certain legislation, were empty all session long.

Ultimately, the public health measures designed to keep the Legislature safe worked, allowing the session to "continue uninterrupted," Speaker Mike Hilgers said.