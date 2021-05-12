Legislature opens debate on medical marijuana legalization

Five members of the Nebraska Supreme Court came between voters and a ballot initiative last year that would have legalized marijuana for medical use in the state.
In a 5-2 decision, the court ruled the ballot initiative violated the state's single subject rule, keeping it from going before voters in the general election.
Complaint alleges Lancaster County sheriff must disclose who paid for challenge to medical marijuana initiative
On Wednesday, Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, who led the petition drive that gathered 196,000 signatures last year -- including 123,000 in the month of June alone -- said a second effort was ready to go and would easily get on the November 2022 ballot.
The language the petition drive would ask voters to approve would be broad: "People in the state of Nebraska have the right to cannabis for medical purposes."
Or, Wishart said, the Legislature could pass her bill (LB474) and legalize medical marijuana, exercising far greater control over who could access the drug and for what purposes.
Her latest attempt authorizes the cultivation, processing and use of marijuana for medical purposes, while limiting how much an individual or caretaker for an individual can possess and where they can use it.
It also sets up a regulatory framework and fee schedule, creates an oversight board and statewide enforcement department -- provisions that would make Nebraska's medical marijuana laws the most conservative in the country.
The Judiciary Committee further tightened LB474 before advancing it to the floor for Wednesday's debate, adding a list of medical conditions that would qualify an individual to enroll in a medical marijuana registry.
But opponents, led by Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, launched a filibuster Wednesday morning, arguing that marijuana was recognized as a Schedule I drug in federal law and that legalizing marijuana for medical use was unconstitutional and would throw the doors wide open for recreational use.
Backers of the bill, pointing to last year's successful signature drive, said LB474 might be the last chance the Legislature gets to have a say in the issue before voters enshrine the right in the state's constitution.
"When this gets on the ballot, we will not have control of it," Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop said. "This is the last train out of town if you want to do some regulating of this."
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk said while he opposes recreational marijuana, he had compassion for those seeking to use it to address their suffering.
"I think we'd be awfully smart to find a way to get a very limited medicinal marijuana opportunity to patients that need it, and not to the broader public," Flood said.
Under the Legislature's rules, Wishart will need the support of 32 other senators to break the filibuster at the end of eight hours of debate.
A vote is expected to come Wednesday evening.
