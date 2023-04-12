A bill to allocate hundreds of millions of dollars to low-income neighborhoods in Omaha that advanced on Tuesday also includes funding for Lincoln to begin work to secure a second source of drinking water.

The Legislature gave first-round approval to a bill (LB531) from Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney that will provide grants to hundreds of proposals seeking to revitalize parts of North and South Omaha.

Included in that proposal, which advanced on a 30-0 vote, was an amendment appropriating $180 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.

The department will, in turn, provide a grant to Lincoln to build a Southeast Nebraska regional water supply network that pumps water from the Missouri River to Lincoln and other communities.

Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar, who introduced a measure (LB506) this year seeking $200 million for the project, said negotiations with members of the Appropriations Committee and senators representing east Omaha led to it being included in the broader economic development package.

Bostar also said conversations with Gov. Jim Pillen about the project's benefits beyond the Capital City helped build momentum for the bill to be included.

"Frankly, (Pillen) gets it and agrees this is a valuable project that is important for the state because it ensures we don't get into a position where we have to exercise our water rights and impair irrigator access," the senator said.

Earlier this year, a 27-member advisory committee recommended Lincoln develop a second wellfield on the Missouri River to go along with its existing water supply that pumps water from wells on the Platte River near Ashland.

Bostar said since the committee hearing for LB506, several other communities have expressed interest in joining the regional water supply network.

Winning first-round approval is "extremely significant" toward moving the estimated $1.39 billion project forward, Bostar said.

"It's also significant because it's demonstrating that we are going to be working to accomplish these water goals we have in partnership with the state," he added.

