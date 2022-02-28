Legislature OKs bill giving craft brewers limited self-distribution rights

The Legislature advanced a bill Monday that will allow Nebraska craft breweries to self-distribute a limited amount of beer to retail locations throughout the state.

A compromise version of Sen. John Lowe of Kearney’s bill (LB1236) would give local beer companies the ability to sell up to 250 barrels of beer — 500 kegs or 82,500 12-ounce bottles or cans — in markets where they do not have a distributor.

A craft brewery could only distribute the beer it produces itself in a vehicle it owns and driven by its employees, under the compromise advanced by lawmakers.

For example, a craft brewery located in Beatrice would be prohibited from selling beer in Lincoln if it already uses a wholesaler, but it could seek out new bars or liquor stores in Omaha if it had not yet hired a partner to distribute there.

The amended version of the bill that sailed through the first round of debate marks a deal struck between craft brewers and distributors who were at odds during a Jan. 31 hearing before the General Affairs Committee.

Distributors spoke in support of a more restrictive bill (LB1235) that would have set the limit at 500 barrels in markets where the craft brewer did not have a presence; LB1236, as introduced, allowed craft brewers unlimited self-distribution rights.

Lowe said “hours of negotiation” set the self-distribution limit at 250 barrels, which 50 of Nebraska’s 68 craft breweries have yet to reach.

Most breweries sell their products in tasting rooms that have been established throughout the state and have not moved into retail locations, he said.

Still, Lowe said, the new mechanism will give all of Nebraska’s small breweries a chance to grow by allowing them to prove themselves in a market before hiring a distributor.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk praised the agreement reached by both sides, saying LB1236 helped settle “a dispute that has been very ripe for some time.”

Two other bills related to the sale of alcohol were also amended into LB1236 on Monday.

The first bill (LB899) will allow for a nonprofit to apply once for a special designated license to sell beer or liquor at six different events in a calendar year, which reduces the cost to those organizations.

The second (LB900) will allow microdistilleries to have up to five separate locations under a single license.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who chairs the General Affairs Committee that merged the bills into a single piece of legislation, said the package will benefit businesses throughout Nebraska.

“It can help some of our small businesses prosper going forward,” Briese said.

LB1236 advanced to the second round of consideration on a 39-0 vote.

