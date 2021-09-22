Legislature moves toward possible redistricting compromise

The Legislature appeared headed Wednesday toward potential agreement on compromise legislative and congressional redistricting plans after an initial impasse threatened to abruptly end its special session with a failure to act.

Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln expressed optimism that the Redistricting Committee will be able to reach some kind of consensus on compromise proposals in time for debate to begin on a congressional redistricting plan on Friday.

"I am very confident that we can get this across the finish line," he said.

Hilgers said he hopes to see consensus agreement on revised legislative and congressional plans by late Thursday. The speaker would like to schedule initial floor debate on a congressional plan on Friday.

Although members of the Legislature are elected on a nonpartisan ballot, they gravitate into Republican and Democratic camps when redistricting appears on the agenda every 10 years.

The original proposals submitted by the Republican majority of the committee have been trapped by filibusters after daylong floor debates, with the resulting deadlock prompting Hilgers to warn his colleagues that the Legislature might need to adjourn its special session without agreement and wait to tackle redistricting at its regular session beginning in January.