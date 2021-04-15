Legislature jump-starts child welfare services investigation

The inclusion of Cavanaugh in the process ended a lengthy standoff in the Legislature during which she engaged in a filibuster of state budget bills, tying up floor action for a time.

Cavanaugh's exclusion from the special committee named by the executive board was somewhat startling in view of the fact that she had launched the process. A number of subsequent efforts to change that committee's composition were blocked.

"I am very appreciative" of the Legislature's decision to take swift action, she said, and grateful to be able to participate in the investigatory process as a member of the Health and Human Services Committee.

Wayne, an attorney who said he has been made aware of conditions that dictate an urgent need to proceed swiftly, said children are being impacted and it's up to the Legislature to "jump start the process."

"It's real life, and it happens now," he said. "We need to step on the gas pedal and get this going."

Cavanaugh's resolution calling for the study centered on "the quality of care and related staffing issues," along with examination of what she has described as questions about "how the fraudulent bid by Saint Francis Ministries made it through the Department of Administrative Services procurement process."