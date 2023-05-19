Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday hailed passage of legislation that he said "will help transform mental health and substance abuse services" in the state.
The bill (LB276), introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, would clear a path for certification of community behavioral health clinics that would provide increased access to medication-assisted treatment while expanding community partnerships with law enforcement, the justice system and schools.
"We must come together to solve tough problems, and mental health and substance abuse are tough problems," Pillen said.
"The clinics created by this bill will integrate comprehensive physical and behavioral health services in a community-based setting while operating under a cost-based payment system," the governor said.
"LB276 is a no-brainer," he said.
The bill would launch the new program in 2025-26 with up to $4.5 million of state general fund support.
It would allow qualifying providers to seek daily or monthly reimbursements for certain treatments, which would allow them to hire more staff and increase access to timely care.
Wishart and other senators had earlier said the measure will help fill gaps in communities where access to care is lacking, and will provide more holistic treatments for those who need them.
The bill was enacted on a 46-0 vote.
