The Legislature on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Jim Macy to continue as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy on a 38-0 vote, ending a brief filibuster by opponents who said he failed to act decisively in the wake of the environmental catastrophe at the AltEn ethanol plant at Mead.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue led opposition to the confirmation vote, delaying the decision for a day and generally dividing the nonpartisan Legislature into support from senators who are registered Republicans and opposition from senators who are registered as Democrats.

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen nominated Macy to continue to serve as environmental director.

After a motion to reconsider Monday's unsuccessful vote to return the decision to the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee for consideration failed on a 10-33 count, opponents chose to record themselves as "not voting" on Tuesday's 38-0 vote that ultimately confirmed the reappointment.

Sen. Bruce Bostleman of Brainard, chairman of the Legislature's Natural Resources Committee, noted that Macy's nomination had been recommended by a 7-0 committee vote following a hearing that resulted in no opposition testimony.

Blood had argued that Macy should have taken prompt action to shut the plant down before its use of pesticide-coated seed further polluted the environment and more Nebraskans became "collateral damage."

