Legislature advances bill to help pay Beatrice 6 judgment

"Now the county and its people are out of options, and also at the end of the financial rope," he added.

As originally introduced, LB103 would provide $2 million in state funds to any county facing a federal court judgment that exceeds $25 million, and where the total cost of the judgment exceeds 20% of the county's annual budget.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice 6 judgment was three times Gage County's annual budget, Dorn said.

The Legislature's budget writing committee advanced the bill to the floor with an amendment raising the amount to be paid to $5 million per year, and requiring counties to set their property tax rates to the maximum 50 cents per $100 of valuation for each year they receive aid.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who pushed for the increase, said he believed the state should act to reduce the amount of time Gage County residents paid the maximum property tax levy allowed under law.

Erdman said he believed paying $10 million of the remaining judgment would be a good use of the COVID relief dollars sent to the state.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne suggested the Legislature use a portion of the additional funds set aside by lawmakers for property tax relief this year to assist Gage County.