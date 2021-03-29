Legislature advances bill requiring teachers train to spot students experiencing seizures

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said there was no data that showed Nebraska's teachers weren't already properly responding to students who were experiencing a seizure in class.

"I still have yet to hear a good reason that's not anecdotal for why we need this bill," she said, adding schools already have in place plans to respond to a wide variety of medical conditions.

Sen. Steve Erdman said the bill would burden small schools, many in western Nebraska, that do not have dedicated nurses.

The Bayard senator also said the Legislature shouldn't set policy for private, parochial and nondenominational schools.

Other senators, including Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, said it was a good idea that private schools be included in the bill.

"If you want to deal with young children, young adults, we all need to have our act together," Pahls said. "It's that simple."

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said parents expect their children will be safe when they drop them off at the school doors every morning, and said teachers and administrators were supportive of the idea.

"I want us to do all we can, and I think the schools do, too, to protect our children," Linehan said.