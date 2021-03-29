 Skip to main content
Legislature advances bill requiring teachers train to spot students experiencing seizures
The Legislature gave first-round approval to a bill requiring public and private schools to offer training for employees on how to recognize the signs of a student experiencing a seizure.

Sen. Jen Day's bill (LB639) would also require schools to designate at least one employee who could administer or help a student self-administer a seizure rescue medication, outline requirements for schools if a student has a diagnosed seizure disorder and allow those students to carry their medication in school.

The bill advanced on a 33-2 vote Monday.

Many first-time seizures happen within a school's walls, where students and parents told the Education Committee a gap in care exists.

Giving teachers the tools to recognize the symptoms and act by requiring free one-hour training once every two years could "be the difference in these children's quality of life," Day said.

According to a 2014 survey, only 17% of Nebraska teachers said they had received training for what to do if a student experienced a seizure in class, while 40% said they wanted training.

"This is not a type of training many teachers are already getting," the Gretna senator said.

A handful of lawmakers said they were concerned that the bill passed down an unfunded mandate to public school districts, particularly smaller schools in rural areas, and overstepped the Legislature's authority on private schools.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said there was no data that showed Nebraska's teachers weren't already properly responding to students who were experiencing a seizure in class.

"I still have yet to hear a good reason that's not anecdotal for why we need this bill," she said, adding schools already have in place plans to respond to a wide variety of medical conditions.

Sen. Steve Erdman said the bill would burden small schools, many in western Nebraska, that do not have dedicated nurses.

The Bayard senator also said the Legislature shouldn't set policy for private, parochial and nondenominational schools.

Other senators, including Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, said it was a good idea that private schools be included in the bill.

"If you want to deal with young children, young adults, we all need to have our act together," Pahls said. "It's that simple."

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said parents expect their children will be safe when they drop them off at the school doors every morning, and said teachers and administrators were supportive of the idea.

"I want us to do all we can, and I think the schools do, too, to protect our children," Linehan said.

And Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island said requiring teachers to prepare for students with epilepsy or other seizure disorders was no different than having them train to perform CPR.

Day said the bill was written in a way that wouldn't be too restrictive for schools or teachers.

"I don't want to add to their plate or create more stress for them at a very stressful time," she said. "But I do know that when parents and families come to you and say they need something because their students are not being treated the way they should that we need this."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

How they voted

Senators gave first-round approval to a bill (LB639) requiring schools offer training to teachers on how to recognize signs and symptoms of students experiencing seizures:

Yes (33) — Aguilar, Albrecht, Blood, Bostar, Brandt, Brewer, Briese, J. Cavanaugh, M. Cavanaugh, Day, DeBoer, Dorn, Flood, Gragert, M. Hansen, Hilkemann, Hunt, Kolterman, Lindstrom, Linehan, McCollister, McKinney, Morfeld, Moser, Pahls, Pansing Brooks, Sanders, Stinner, Vargas, Walz, Wayne, Williams, Wishart.

No (2) — Lowe, Slama.

Present, not voting (12) — Bostelman, Clements, Erdman, Friesen, Geist, Groene, B. Hansen, Hilgers, Hughes, Lathrop, McDonnell, Murman.

Excused, not voting (2) — Arch, Halloran.

