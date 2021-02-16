Legislature advances bill raising tuition credit for members of the Armed Forces reserves

A measure increasing the tuition assistance for members of the armed forces reserve gained first-round approval at the Legislature on Tuesday.

The bill (LB4) from Sen. Tom Briese of Albion would raise the tuition credit for reservists enrolled in Nebraska's public colleges and universities from 50% to 75%.

It also eliminates a requirement that those receiving the credit have more than two years of postsecondary education remaining and the prohibition for reservists who have served more than 10 years.

Reservists enrolled in graduate or postgraduate education would not see their benefits increase under Briese's bill. They would still be eligible for a 50% tuition credit.

Briese said the proposal would match a similar benefit extended to members of the Nebraska National Guard passed by state lawmakers last year.

It would also help reservists advance their education and prepare to enter careers in Nebraska, he added.

"This bill could make all the difference to those folks, and it's the least we can do," Briese said.

The Legislature advanced the bill on a 42-0 vote.

