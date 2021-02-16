 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislature advances bill raising tuition credit for members of the Armed Forces reserves
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Legislature advances bill raising tuition credit for members of the Armed Forces reserves

{{featured_button_text}}

A measure increasing the tuition assistance for members of the armed forces reserve gained first-round approval at the Legislature on Tuesday.

The bill (LB4) from Sen. Tom Briese of Albion would raise the tuition credit for reservists enrolled in Nebraska's public colleges and universities from 50% to 75%.

It also eliminates a requirement that those receiving the credit have more than two years of postsecondary education remaining and the prohibition for reservists who have served more than 10 years.

Reservists enrolled in graduate or postgraduate education would not see their benefits increase under Briese's bill. They would still be eligible for a 50% tuition credit.

Senators advance proposal to let Nebraskans decide on removing same-sex marriage ban

Briese said the proposal would match a similar benefit extended to members of the Nebraska National Guard passed by state lawmakers last year.

It would also help reservists advance their education and prepare to enter careers in Nebraska, he added.

"This bill could make all the difference to those folks, and it's the least we can do," Briese said.

The Legislature advanced the bill on a 42-0 vote.

Climate action plan would provide 'real roadmap for state policymakers,' senator says
Senator wants to expand school call center pilot program across Nebraska
Legislature logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News