Legislature advances bill giving student journalists extended protections

"I think we ought to give school districts the opportunity to govern themselves," Halloran said.

Morfeld opposed the idea, however, saying it codified existing practice created by a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier, which found student publications did not have the full protections offered by the freedom of the press, potentially leading to a situation where some students enjoyed more First Amendment protections than others.

That's where debate started on Thursday, as supporters of Halloran's amendment said their constituent school districts favored his plan and opposed Morfeld's bill.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango said prior review of school publications helped protect young journalists from making mistakes that could be held against them in the future.

"It's extremely important, for our young people especially, that we have a structured environment," Hughes said.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said many Nebraskans did not want to see their school administrators lose the ability to censor student publications they may disagree with.

"It means too much to the students in our state to be protected from what they may write today that they may have to explain later in life," Albrecht said.