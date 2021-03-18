Legislature advances bill giving student journalists extended protections

Sen. Adam Morfeld's bill preventing Nebraska student journalists from being censored by administrators survived a filibuster before advancing to second-round consideration Thursday.
Discussions on the bill (LB88) stretched across three days this week, as opponents used up the full time allotted for first-round debate.
But their attempts to stop Morfeld's priority bill or change or remove its intent through amendments were ultimately unsuccessful, as 33 senators voted to shut off debate Thursday afternoon.
A total of 28 senators -- less than would be needed to override a gubernatorial veto -- then voted to advance the measure to second-round debate, where it will likely face heavy opposition once more.
Morfeld's bill, in addition to preventing administrators from censoring student publications, would also protect newspaper and yearbook advisers from being punished if school officials objected to what was published.
The protections in the bill were not absolute, Morfeld noted, as it allowed schools to not publish material deemed libelous or slanderous, material that violated the privacy of others or incited violence.
Opponents argued that by preventing administrators from having the final say, student publications would become more like a social media website, where freewheeling opinions could be posted without any influence from adults.
Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, who helped lead the effort against LB88 with Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, offered an amendment Wednesday to remove high school students from the protections extended under the bill.
Some in the body said Clements' amendment would make the bill easier to swallow, but the idea failed to gain enough traction, garnering just 15 votes on Wednesday shortly before the Legislature adjourned for the day.
Lawmakers then considered an amendment from Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings that would have allowed school districts to opt in to the provisions of LB88, which the Hastings lawmaker said would allow for community-elected school boards to decide for themselves.
"I think we ought to give school districts the opportunity to govern themselves," Halloran said.
Morfeld opposed the idea, however, saying it codified existing practice created by a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier, which found student publications did not have the full protections offered by the freedom of the press, potentially leading to a situation where some students enjoyed more First Amendment protections than others.
That's where debate started on Thursday, as supporters of Halloran's amendment said their constituent school districts favored his plan and opposed Morfeld's bill.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango said prior review of school publications helped protect young journalists from making mistakes that could be held against them in the future.
"It's extremely important, for our young people especially, that we have a structured environment," Hughes said.
Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said many Nebraskans did not want to see their school administrators lose the ability to censor student publications they may disagree with.
"It means too much to the students in our state to be protected from what they may write today that they may have to explain later in life," Albrecht said.
Others, including Sen. John Lowe of Kearney and Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, argued allowing students to have control over what was published -- a responsibility enjoyed by many student journalists in the state now -- would be like allowing the players and not the coach to call plays in a football game.
Halloran's amendment fell on a 23-14 vote late Thursday morning.
Albrecht then introduced an amendment that would strike the ability of students to be responsible for the advertising content of the school publications, which she said would allow organizations like Planned Parenthood to purchase space in a student newspaper.
"We're putting ourselves out there, folks, to have some major problems," Albrecht said, but her amendment also failed on a 25-15 vote.
As the eight-hour time limit approached, Morfeld said the language of his bill addressed the "parade of horribles" opponents had tried to use to defeat LB88.
The Legislature will reconvene Monday for Day 47 in the 90-day session.
MEET YOUR STATE SENATORS:
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS