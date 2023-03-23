Supporters of a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska were able to break a filibuster and advance the bill to second round consideration on Thursday.

The priority bill (LB574) from Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha would prohibit transgender youth from seeking treatments like puberty blockers, hormones, or gender-altering surgeries.

Just before the lunch hour, Kauth invoked cloture to shut down a debate that has consumed floor debate for the last eight hours and much of the last month.

Thirty-three senators -- the threshold needed under the Legislature's rules -- voted in support of the cloture motion.

Three senators who voted for cloture did not vote to advance the bill: Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward, and Sen. Christy Armendariz of Omaha.

Brandt and Hughes, who were both "present not voting" to advance the bill, said they wanted to keep the bill alive in order for the Legislature to consider an amendment that would keep the ban on surgeries in place, but would remove the prohibition on puberty blockers and hormones.

Armendariz voted "no" on advancing the bill.

LB574 still had more than enough votes to advance to the second of three rounds of debate under the Unicameral system.

But, when -- or even if -- the amendment comes before lawmakers is in question.

Opponents of LB574 signaled they plan to continue filibustering every bill that comes to the floor, even those they support, to run out the clock so Kauth's bill does not get another round of debate.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who helped lead the filibuster, told other senators that she viewed the cloture vote on LB574 as "the final vote" of the session.

After the Legislature adjourned on Day 49 of its 90-day session, Hunt repeated her prognostication of the remainder of the body's work this year: "This session is over."

