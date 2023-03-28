A majority of state lawmakers voted to change the Legislature’s rules Tuesday, effectively limiting the number of motions that can be introduced each day to slow or block legislation from passing.

In a vote that split largely along party lines, senators adopted Sen. Steve Erdman's motion to suspend the Legislature’s permanent rules and approve the change 51 days into the 90-day session.

Citing the weeks-long filibuster led by Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh and other opponents of a bill (LB574) prohibiting transgender youth from seeking puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-affirming care in Nebraska, Erdman said the choice before senators was simple.

“If you like the way things went in the first 50 days, you’ll vote against this rules change,” said Erdman, the chair of the Legislature’s Rule’s Committee.

Or, if senators wanted to work on legislation they were sent to Lincoln to pass, they could vote for the motion, the Bayard senator said.

Under Erdman's change, a motion to postpone debate, recommit a bill to committee, or indefinitely postpone a measure can be introduced once per day on each of the three rounds of debate under the unicameral system.

The new rule is narrower than a proposed change considered by the Rules Committee earlier this year, which stipulated individual senators could only introduce each of the three priority motions once per day on each stage of debate.

Tuesday's debate came after opponents of LB574 introduced a series of motions to postpone the bill last Thursday allowing them to jump to the front of the speaking queue, and withdraw the motion after speaking for 10 minutes, which prevented supporters of the bill from speaking.

Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, who also sits on the Rules Committee and opposed LB574 but did not take part in last Thursday’s filibuster tactics, said she shouldered blame for not stepping in and seeking to stop the effort.

She also pleaded with senators on both sides to reconsider their positions and look for a middle ground, or as she put it, an “armistice” to end the escalation on both sides of the political aisle.

“We’re in an arms race where we’re all trying to manipulate the rules and the power we have in any way we can,” DeBoer said. “Arms races never end well.”

But it became clear early in Tuesday’s debate that there was no middle ground that could be agreed upon.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne asked for a point of order, saying the Legislature should first consider a motion to suspend the rules, and could then consider a motion to amend the permanent rules to include Erdman’s proposal.

His point of order was ruled against by the presiding officer, and a motion to overrule that decision failed, again largely along party lines. Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell joined 31 Republicans in voting against Wayne’s motion to overrule.

Erdman said while he viewed Wayne’s suggestion as a way forward, he wasn’t willing to go down that path, and said if senators did not vote to change the rules, he suggested the session be ended immediately.

“It’s not a way I’m willing to go,” Erdman said. “Today is the time to move on.”

Erdman also dismissed calls from several senators to hold a committee hearing on his proposal as unnecessary, and was backed up on that point by others.

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said he believed Erdman’s proposed change would make “filibusters a lot more work,” and said those who were shut out of debate last Thursday were not going to rely on the assurances that the strategy would not be used again.

And Sen. John Lowe of Kearney noted that even if the Legislature took up the recommendations from some that the rule be given a committee hearing before coming back to the floor for a vote, opponents of LB574 would continue their filibuster on another bill.

Throughout it all, the senators who pledged to shut down the session said that while they disagreed with the process being used to change the rules they didn’t believe the rules change would hamper them in any way.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt said opponents of LB574 were ready to continue doing whatever was within the bounds of the rules in order to defeat the bill: “Some of you are trying to bring a spreadsheet to a knife fight. This is a fight for human rights that are hanging by a thread.”

Hunt also repeated her warning to other senators that they should view the session as over.

“We are blowing up this session,” she said. “This session is over and it’s on your terms because the terms were made clear to you for the last 4-6 weeks. You ignored that, you didn’t care. Hating trans kids in Nebraska was more important to you than the rest of the session.”

After a few more hours of debate, the motion to suspend and amend the rules passed 32-13.

Speaker John Arch, speaking after the vote, said he anticipates the Legislature still has time to tackle several big issues such as property tax reform, funding for public education, voter ID requirements, and passing the two-year budget, while adding that more could get done if senators want to.

“It’s all of our choice what we want the rest of this session to be,” he said. “If we want to get more things done, we have to have those conversations.”

But as the debate over Erdman’s rules change reached its conclusion, the Legislature got a preview of how the strategy is likely to shift, keeping the future of the session uncertain.

Several senators introduced priority motions on a wide range of bills, including some that haven’t been scheduled for debate, essentially signaling an intention to filibuster or to prevent other senators from doing so.

Lowe, for example, introduced a motion to indefinitely postpone a bill (LB77) from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon allowing Nebraskans to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or safety training — a bill he supports — before quickly withdrawing it once debate began Tuesday evening.

His maneuver effectively prevented opponents from deploying the kill motion Tuesday to stop or slow Brewer’s bill from advancing from the second round of debate.

Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar took similar action on one of Lowe’s bills (LB376) clarifying language in the Nebraska Liquor Control Act, which advanced earlier this session after eight hours of debate, filing all three priority motions in order to defend against a filibuster when the bill comes back for second-round consideration.

The largest number of motions came from the small group of senators who have pledged to bring the 90-day session to a crawl until LB574 was defeated or pulled from the agenda, however.

After a noon recess, Cavanaugh, Hunt and Danielle Conrad of Lincoln revealed they had introduced more than 740 motions and amendments to other bills that had advanced to the floor, essentially securing time to keep the filibuster going.

Conrad, who earlier in the debate said any change to rules related to how and when motions could be used would not stop the filibuster, said uncertainty over how the rule would be applied led them to take those steps, which she characterized as “a rush to the courthouse.”

Cavanaugh said the majority's efforts to stop her from filibustering had eaten up most of another day in the session, but would not prevent her from continuing.

She called a motion to reconsider the vote taken on Erdman's motion “the last opportunity that 33 of you have to put things back to the way things should have been in the beginning,” and said she was offering an olive branch to put the session back on track.

Cavanaugh's motion later failed, with only 15 votes in support.

The Legislature will reconvene for floor debate Wednesday.

