Legislative advocates urge ballot support for additional air service proposal in Nebraska

Legislative and business leaders urged voter support Tuesday for a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow Lincoln and other communities in the state to offer an initial revenue guarantee as a new means of attempting to attract additional airline passenger service.
Nebraska confronts "a competitive disadvantage" with other states in which communities are already able to use such a tool in attracting additional airline service, Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln said during a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda.
The proposal, which will be on the ballot as Amendment 1 in the general election on Nov. 8, is vital for Lincoln and other communities to be able to attract people to "move here and stay here," Bostar said.
Lincoln's commercial airline service was sharply curtailed by the sudden loss of Delta Air Lines flights to Minneapolis and Atlanta, although United Airlines recently began daily flights to Houston in addition to its daily service to Chicago and Denver.
People are also reading…
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said Nebraska communities "have one hand tied behind our backs now" in terms of tools to attract additional airline service.
"The younger generation is not going to live where they don't have air service," she said.
Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who supported the proposal as a state senator prior to his election to Congress in June, said additional air service is vital for Lincoln "in order to grow, provide quality of life and create more opportunities in our capital city."
Increased air service makes it "easier to recruit new businesses and people who want to live here," Flood said.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said additional commercial air service is necessary for the state to "become more competitive" in attracting and retaining businesses along with accompanying job opportunities.
Lincoln was the final stop on a statewide tour that also took advocates to Scottsbluff, North Platte, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk and Omaha.
Educate yourself: 2022 General Election Voter's Guide
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested general election races and asks them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…
November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…
Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.
Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…
Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.
There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot.
There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.
The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…
Democrat Kristi Egger of Lincoln, a longtime attorney in the public defender's office, defeated her former boss, incumbent Joe Nigro in the pr…
For the first time since his election in 1994, Republican Terry Wagner is facing challengers — Democrat Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr. of Lincoln and …
Republican Rob Ogden is running for reelection to the four-year term. He is facing challenger Dan Nolte, a Democrat who has been the Lancaster…
Three Lancaster County Board races will appear on the general election ballot, including two where incumbents hope to be reelected.
Republican incumbent Pat Condon is being challenged by state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat, in the contest to be Lancaster County's top attorney.
There will be a new officeholder after the current county clerk is not seeking reelection. Republican Kris Beckenbach and Democrat Matt Hansen…
The current clerk, Troy Hawk, a Republican, is running for a third term. He is being challenged by Lin Quenzer, a Democrat, who has been the c…
Incumbent Rachel Garver of Lincoln, a Democrat, faces Republican Tracy Refior in the Lancaster County Treasurer race.
Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon