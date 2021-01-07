Legalizing recreational marijuana use in Nebraska proposed in constitutional amendment

An Omaha state senator wants to give Nebraska voters a say on whether to allow the use of recreational marijuana by individuals over 21 years of age in the Cornhusker State.

Sen. Justin Wayne introduced a constitutional amendment (LR2CA) Wednesday to legalize "the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, consumption, and sale of cannabis in any form" on Oct. 1, 2023.

The proposal would need at least 30 votes in the Legislature to be placed on the November 2022 general election ballot.

Constitutional amendments are not subject to a gubernatorial veto, but like ballot initiatives, can be challenged in the courts.

Wayne, now in his second term representing District 13 in North Omaha, said one only needs to look to Nebraska's neighbor to the north to see how attitudes on marijuana use are changing across the country.

"If South Dakota approved it, why put off the inevitable?" Wayne said.

Last November, 54% of voters in South Dakota approved Constitutional Amendment A, which legalized recreational marijuana use by adults. Another 70% approved an initiative to legalize medicinal marijuana.