Legal Marijuana Now Party supports attorney general candidate

Larry Bolinger of Alliance announced Monday that he will be a candidate for Nebraska attorney general in 2022 with the support of the newly formed Legal Marijuana Now Party.

Bolinger was a candidate for western and central Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District House seat in 2020.

In a news release, Bolinger said he "plans to focus his campaign on law reform, reduce penalties for victimless crimes, remove truancy as a status offense, expand drug courts to help reduce recidivism" and support the legalization of marijuana in Nebraska.

Bolinger received 3,389 votes in the 2020 Republican congressional primary race in 2020.

The newly formed Legal Marijuana Now Party qualified earlier this year for ballot access in Nebraska.

Attorney General Doug Peterson, a Republican, was elected in 2014 and is serving his second term.

