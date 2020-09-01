Lawsuit seeks to invalidate ballot measure capping payday loan rates after signatures withdrawn

"If these withdrawals are given effect, the petition no longer has signatures from 5% of the registered voters in 38 counties," the complaint states, which would mean the petition drive no longer meets the requirements outlined in state law.

In the original petition, 6.18% of Loup County's 502 registered voters — a total of 31 people — signed the petition. After six people withdrew their signatures, support for the measure dropped to 4.98%, a spreadsheet included with the lawsuit states.

Likewise, in Butler County, the most populous county identified in the complaint, circulators originally gained 304 signatures, or 5.51% of the 5,514 registered voters. Removing 34 Butler County signatures from the petition sunk that figure to 4.9%, according to Chaney's lawsuit.

Because circulators did not read the object of the petition to each signer before they signed their name, those signatures "were obtained through legally insufficient means" and should be removed from the petition, the complaint states.

Omaha attorney Scott Lautenbaugh, a former state senator who is representing Chaney, said an organization opposed to the ballot initiative discovered "an alarming number" of voters said they were not aware of the petition drive's goal, and if they had been, they would not have signed.