Lawsuit challenging conditions in Nebraska prisons dismissed

A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of state prison inmates against the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will be dismissed.

A joint filing Monday by the ACLU of Nebraska and the state dismisses the case without prejudice, meaning plaintiffs retain the ability to refile the lawsuit. The dismissal also stipulates that each side will cover their own costs of litigation.

The lawsuit challenged conditions in Nebraska’s overcrowded and understaffed prison system, arguing that prisoners were being deprived of critical medical and mental health care, suffering serious harm through overuse of solitary confinement and being discriminated against because of disabilities. Those claims would violate the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad has said the case was about mass incarceration, racial justice, disability rights and basic humanity in a system that touches every corner of the state.

Nebraska prisoners and the ACLU were dealt a legal blow in June when U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher denied the attempt by the 11 inmates who filed the suit to get class-action status to extend it to more than 5,000 inmates in the state prison system.