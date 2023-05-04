An Omaha state senator on Thursday questioned the transfer of $125 million more than originally sought from the state’s cash reserve into a fund to build the proposed Perkins County Canal.

During debate on the second of three budget bills (LB818), Sen. John Cavanaugh asked lawmakers if it was in Nebraska’s best interest to build the “Cadillac” of canals to divert water from the South Platte River near Ovid, Colorado, to reservoirs in Keith County, Nebraska.

Or, he added, would building the “economy” version of the canal as proposed by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources in its budget request this year, accomplish the same goal.

“Should we lay out this money to build this nice one, or should we build one that gets the job done and use this money for other projects?” he asked, calling his position "fiscally conservative."

This year, the natural resources department requested a $449.5 million transfer from the state’s cash reserve fund to build a canal capable of carrying 500 cubic feet of water per second (cfs) into the state.

That amount is equal to the state’s appropriation for non-irrigation months agreed to in the South Platte Compact, which was signed by Nebraska and Colorado and ratified by Congress in 1923. Nebraska is entitled to 120 cfs of flow from the South Platte during irrigating season, under the compact.

Gov. Jim Pillen, in his budget proposal released in January, envisioned a canal with double the capacity – 1,000 cfs – and requested $574.5 million in cash reserve funds for the project.

The Appropriations Committee granted the governor’s request in its proposed budget and recommended an appropriation from the Perkins County Canal Project Fund increase from $53.5 million to $62.8 million annually.

Doing so would put the total fund balance for the canal project at $630 million, according to the Appropriation Committee’s budget that is now under consideration.

Cavanaugh introduced an amendment to revert funding for the Perkins County Canal Project Fund to the $449.5 million originally requested from the Department of Natural Resources, which became the subject of roughly three hours of debate on Thursday.

But many senators, particularly from rural areas of the state, said they agreed with the governor’s plan to build out additional capacity in the proposed canal.

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, chair of the committee, said Nebraska could pay 28% more in planning and construction costs to secure 100% more capacity to divert and capture water from the South Platte in the future.

“In years when there is extra water coming down, let’s grab it and store it in winter time so it’s available for irrigation,” said Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, who chairs the Appropriations Committee.

Clements said the appropriation also sent the message to Colorado that Nebraska was serious about securing its right to water on the South Platte: “This is making a statement that Nebraska is going to do it.”

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who represents much of the Panhandle, said the plan has the potential for “a tremendous return on investment” when completed and would benefit the entire state.

He noted that water flowing from the South Platte ultimately ends up in Lincoln for domestic and commercial use.

And Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar called the "Cadillac version" of the Perkins County Canal project necessary, saying it would allow western Nebraska to stake a claim on water, which she called “the gold of the future.”

“It’s going to be a while before we see the long-term benefits of this project, but when we do it’s going to pay dividends,” Slama said.

Cavanaugh and others said they were skeptical of the need to increase the money funneled into the project, or even that it would ever come to fruition.

The Omaha senator, who sits on the Natural Resources Committee, said doubling the capacity of the canal would not change what Nebraska was entitled to under the compact.

He also said a report commissioned in 2022 to study the potential impacts of the project overestimated the return on investment because it backdated the benefits to when the project was announced by former Gov. Pete Ricketts – not when water would actually start flowing through it.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad said the questions raised by lawmakers last year and this year about whether or not the project is even feasible – several senators suggested Colorado will sue to stop it from moving forward – have yet to be answered.

“I am very skeptical of this canal, as are my constituents,” Conrad said. “We know that construction will take years, we know that litigation will come to bear, and this is not time-sensitive. At the very least, we should modify the project or dole out the dollars in a more measured way.”

The Legislature rejected Cavanaugh’s amendment, however. It failed on a 11-32 vote.

