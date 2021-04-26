 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers advance bill creating statewide Farm to School network
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Lawmakers advance bill creating statewide Farm to School network

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Legislature, 4.15

Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth speaks on the legislative floor on April 15 at the Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

State lawmakers advanced a bill to create a statewide Farm to School network that would put locally grown vegetables, dairy and meat on school lunch trays.

The bill (LB396) from Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth would help connect school administrators and cafeteria managers with local farmers, gardeners and livestock producers to supply school lunches.

Brandt said the Farm to School program would create a "huge economic opportunity" for Nebraska farmers. About 90% of the vegetables used in school lunches are imported from other states.

The Bay, Beyond School Bells launch youth-focused 'freight farm'

"I want to keep our food dollars in Nebraska, not send them to California," he said.

In addition to providing a boost to local economies, allowing schools to source food from neighboring farmers could also create educational opportunities for students, Brandt added.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who co-sponsored the bill, said K-12 students in rural areas of the state grow up learning about food systems in ways students from urban centers often miss out on.

She said LB396, in addition to providing healthy food to students, would help students in Omaha and Lincoln connect the dots on how their food is produced.

Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard called the bill "a great opportunity for rural Nebraska," allowing students engaged in 4-H and FFA to raise the food they are going to consume at their schools.

Both LB396 and an accompanying bill appropriating funds to hire a statewide coordinator for the Farm to School program at the Nebraska Department of Education received first-round approval on a 43-0 vote.

Nebraska senator seeks to create 'Farm-to-School' network for student lunches

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 26

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News