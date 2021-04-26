Lawmakers advance bill creating statewide Farm to School network

State lawmakers advanced a bill to create a statewide Farm to School network that would put locally grown vegetables, dairy and meat on school lunch trays.
The bill (LB396) from Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth would help connect school administrators and cafeteria managers with local farmers, gardeners and livestock producers to supply school lunches.
Brandt said the Farm to School program would create a "huge economic opportunity" for Nebraska farmers. About 90% of the vegetables used in school lunches are imported from other states.
"I want to keep our food dollars in Nebraska, not send them to California," he said.
In addition to providing a boost to local economies, allowing schools to source food from neighboring farmers could also create educational opportunities for students, Brandt added.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who co-sponsored the bill, said K-12 students in rural areas of the state grow up learning about food systems in ways students from urban centers often miss out on.
She said LB396, in addition to providing healthy food to students, would help students in Omaha and Lincoln connect the dots on how their food is produced.
Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard called the bill "a great opportunity for rural Nebraska," allowing students engaged in 4-H and FFA to raise the food they are going to consume at their schools.
Both LB396 and an accompanying bill appropriating funds to hire a statewide coordinator for the Farm to School program at the Nebraska Department of Education received first-round approval on a 43-0 vote.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2021
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS