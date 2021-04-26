Lawmakers advance bill creating statewide Farm to School network

State lawmakers advanced a bill to create a statewide Farm to School network that would put locally grown vegetables, dairy and meat on school lunch trays.

The bill (LB396) from Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth would help connect school administrators and cafeteria managers with local farmers, gardeners and livestock producers to supply school lunches.

Brandt said the Farm to School program would create a "huge economic opportunity" for Nebraska farmers. About 90% of the vegetables used in school lunches are imported from other states.

"I want to keep our food dollars in Nebraska, not send them to California," he said.

In addition to providing a boost to local economies, allowing schools to source food from neighboring farmers could also create educational opportunities for students, Brandt added.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who co-sponsored the bill, said K-12 students in rural areas of the state grow up learning about food systems in ways students from urban centers often miss out on.

She said LB396, in addition to providing healthy food to students, would help students in Omaha and Lincoln connect the dots on how their food is produced.