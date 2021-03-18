Las Vegas consultant says Nebraska gaming revenue overestimated

The bill would merge the current Nebraska Racing Commission that governs horse racing in the state into the Nebraska Gaming Commission.

Some sports betting questions may also still need to considered, Bussmann said.

"The bill may need more context" in addressing sports betting and its age limits, he said.

The measure prohibits bets on high school sporting events or other events with athletes under the age of 18, "but what if the starting quarterback (on a college team) is 17 years old?" Bussmann asked.

"What if a phenom swimmer in the Olympic finals is 17?"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although it would be rare, a 17-year-old freshman started at quarterback for Old Dominion against Virginia Tech in 2017.

Lincoln should represent "a nice mid-tier market" for a casino, Bussmann said.

"It's probably about the right size (with) a ton of traffic from trucks" conveniently flowing nearby the projected $200 million casino and hotel complex planned at Lincoln Race Course southwest of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

"The question for developers will be how many slots, how many tables," he said. At least at the beginning, Lincoln probably would be viewed as "more of a slot market," he said.