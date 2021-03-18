 Skip to main content
Las Vegas consultant says Nebraska gaming revenue overestimated
WarHorse Gaming, Lincoln

Once complete, WarHorse Gaming expects its new casino at the Lincoln Race Course to be a boon for horse racing and the local economy.

While Nebraska senators have done "a good job" in framing legislation to launch casino gambling in the state, they may need to strengthen its regulatory structure and be prepared for an early revenue flow that is far below what is anticipated, a Las Vegas gaming consultant said Thursday.

Projected estimates of $455 million of gambling activity by fiscal 2022-23 are unrealistic, Brendan Bussmann, partner and director of government affairs at Global Market Advisors, said during an interview at the Capitol.

"No way that is going to happen," Bussmann said.

"Maybe about half of that would be a good starting point," he said.

Advocates have estimated that prior to the pandemic, Nebraskans have bet an estimated $500 million a year at casinos in Iowa and other neighboring states.

The Legislature moved the gambling bill (LB561) past its initial floor hurdle Wednesday.

Bussmann, a former Nebraskan, praised Sen. Tom Briese of Albion for his work in fashioning the legislation to implement the constitutional amendment adopted by voters last November that authorized casino gaming at Nebraska horse race tracks.

But the regulatory commission probably should include "some policy experts who understand gaming," along with all its legal, accounting, technology and law enforcement aspects, to team up with experienced horsemen, Bussmann said.

The bill would merge the current Nebraska Racing Commission that governs horse racing in the state into the Nebraska Gaming Commission.

Some sports betting questions may also still need to considered, Bussmann said.

"The bill may need more context" in addressing sports betting and its age limits, he said.

The measure prohibits bets on high school sporting events or other events with athletes under the age of 18, "but what if the starting quarterback (on a college team) is 17 years old?" Bussmann asked.

"What if a phenom swimmer in the Olympic finals is 17?"

Although it would be rare, a 17-year-old freshman started at quarterback for Old Dominion against Virginia Tech in 2017.

Lincoln should represent "a nice mid-tier market" for a casino, Bussmann said.

Brendan Bussmann

"It's probably about the right size (with) a ton of traffic from trucks" conveniently flowing nearby the projected $200 million casino and hotel complex planned at Lincoln Race Course southwest of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

"The question for developers will be how many slots, how many tables," he said. At least at the beginning, Lincoln probably would be viewed as "more of a slot market," he said.

"But it's a very competitive market," Bussmann said. "It's not an easy task" for a new casino to compete.

Three established casinos already are up the road across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa, just an hour away, he noted.

While Lincoln's casino is likely to be the largest built in Nebraska, casinos are also planned for the state's other licensed horse tracks in Omaha, Grand Island, South Sioux City, Columbus and Hastings.

The bill sets out rules for sports betting, including requiring that wagers be made in-person at a state-licensed casino.

But most sports wagers are made off-site, legally or illegally, using online services.

Many Nebraskans may not be aware of how much sports betting already takes place within the state now, Bussmann noted.

"Nebraskans already are gambling on the Huskers," he said, with wagers easily transacted by phone.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

