Lahm retained as Nebraska motor vehicles director

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that he will retain Rhonda Lahm as director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

"Rhonda has decades of experience as a public servant that she will use to continue innovating at the DMV by expanding online services for all Nebraskans," Pillen said.

Lahm was appointed department director in 2013.

Prior to that, she served for more than 25 years as a Nebraska State Patrol officer, retiring at the rank of major. She also previously worked in state government as a corrections officer, driver license examiner and records manager.

