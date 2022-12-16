 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lahm retained as Nebraska motor vehicles director

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Friday that he will retain Rhonda Lahm as director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.

"Rhonda has decades of experience as a public servant that she will use to continue innovating at the DMV by expanding online services for all Nebraskans," Pillen said.

Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director
Ricketts says he'll seek Senate appointment

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lahm was appointed department director in 2013.

Prior to that, she served for more than 25 years as a Nebraska State Patrol officer, retiring at the rank of major.  She also previously worked in state government as a corrections officer, driver license examiner and records manager.

Pillen spotlights need to expand mentoring for young students
Nebraska state workers say wage increases need to account for inflation

The view from the South Beltway ramp onto southbound U.S. 77 near Saltillo Road.
Rhonda Lahm

Rhonda Lahm, director of the Nebraska DMV.

 Associated Press file photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News