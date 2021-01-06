Kolterman succeeds Bolz on Legislature's Appropriations Committee

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward will succeed former Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz as a member of the Legislature's state budget-writing Appropriations Committee.
Bolz was term-limited out of the Legislature and was the 2020 Democratic nominee for the 1st District House seat.
That was one of the key decisions made during a lengthy meeting of the Legislature's Committee on Committees as senators organized upon the launch of their 2021 legislative session.
Among committee assignments was a slot on the Revenue Committee for Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, former Speaker of the Legislature, who is back in the lawmaking body after being term-limited for eight years.
The Committee on Committees session was drama-free in contrast to an occasionally fiery meeting in the recent past.
While the Appropriations Committee membership remains stable with the exception of the addition of Kolterman, the tax-writing Revenue Committee will have three new members while continuing to be led by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn.
Recommended membership of other key committees:
Appropriations: John Stinner of Gering (chair); Robert Clements of Elmwood; Myron Dorn of Adams; Steve Erdman of Bayard; Robert Hilkemann, Mike McDonnell and Tony Vargas, all of Omaha; Kolterman; Anna Wishart of Lincoln.
Education: Lynne Walz of Fremont (chair); Tom Brandt of Plymouth; Jen Day of Gretna; Linehan, Terrell McKinney of Omaha; Dave Murman of Glenvil; Adam Morfeld and Patty Pansing Brooks, both of Lincoln.
Health and Human Services: John Arch of La Vista (chair); Machaela Cavanaugh and Justin Wayne, both of Omaha; Mike Groene of North Platte; John Lowe of Kearney; Rita Sanders of Bellevue.
Judiciary: Steve Lathrop of Omaha (chair); Ray Aguilar of Grand Island; Tom Brandt of Plymouth; Wendy DeBoer of Bennington; Terrell McKinney of Omaha; Adam Morfeld and Pansing Brooks, both of Lincoln; Julie Slama of Peru.
Revenue: Linehan (chair), Joni Albrecht of Thurston; Eliot Bostar of Lincoln; Tom Briese of Albion; Flood; Curt Friesen of Henderson; Brett Lindstrom and John McCollister, both of Omaha.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon