Kolterman succeeds Bolz on Legislature's Appropriations Committee

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward will succeed former Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz as a member of the Legislature's state budget-writing Appropriations Committee.

Bolz was term-limited out of the Legislature and was the 2020 Democratic nominee for the 1st District House seat.

That was one of the key decisions made during a lengthy meeting of the Legislature's Committee on Committees as senators organized upon the launch of their 2021 legislative session.

Among committee assignments was a slot on the Revenue Committee for Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, former Speaker of the Legislature, who is back in the lawmaking body after being term-limited for eight years.

The Committee on Committees session was drama-free in contrast to an occasionally fiery meeting in the recent past.

While the Appropriations Committee membership remains stable with the exception of the addition of Kolterman, the tax-writing Revenue Committee will have three new members while continuing to be led by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn.

Recommended membership of other key committees: