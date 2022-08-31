Kitty caper solved: Cameron the Capitol Cat found after being mistaken for a stray, owner says

The kitty caper is solved.

Cameron, the cat who has an army of friends and admirers among state government workers and elected officials, has been located after he was taken away from the Capitol in a carrier Tuesday night.

Diana McGinnis, owner of the beloved dark-haired tabby, said the two women who took Cameron were not familiar with his fame and thought he was a stray because he wasn't wearing a collar.

"So they took him to the (Capital) Humane Society to get his microchip checked," said McGinnis, who lives just blocks from the Capitol.

After the news that Cameron was missing went viral, a friend of the women who took Cameron called McGinnis to explain the misunderstanding.

"The friend said they're both embarrassed about the whole thing," she said.

A tweet from Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln about the unknown whereabouts of Cameron attracted more than 200 supporting responses on Wishart's Twitter account within the first hour, spurring on the hunt for the feline.

McGinnis learned he was missing when she checked Facebook Tuesday night and saw a post about the catnapping on a Cameron fan page.

"I thought he was at the Capitol until I got the tip that somebody had taken him," McGinnis said. "He spends a lot of time there during the warm months like right now. He may come (home) once or twice a day just to get something to eat, and then he'll be right back outside, probably back to the Capitol again."

He created a similar stir in the city when he went missing during a bad storm in March 2021.

On Wednesday, McGinnis confirmed Cameron's identity with the Humane Society and planned on picking him up.