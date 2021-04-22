Key property tax relief proposal blocked by filibuster

The bill would have established a 3% annual limit on local property tax increases in addition to the "real growth" in revenue triggered by increased property tax valuations. Together, those increases were estimated to approach about 4%.

That limitation could have been exceeded by a local governmental body if approved by a vote of the people.

The new law was scheduled to sunset, or come to an end, in 2028, when a future Legislature could consider whether to consider further property tax legislation.

That would allow the Legislature — and the people — to revisit the issue at that time if they wished.

The proposal was crafted with "an enormous amount of compromise and accommodation," Briese said, in an effort to address what he described as a property tax crisis in Nebraska that is burdening agriculture and urban homeowners, resulting in a negative impact on the future of the state.

"It's not conducive to growing our state," Briese said. "It's choking off economic growth."

"It's not sustainable if you don't have any controls on the spending," said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee.