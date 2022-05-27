Kevin McCarthy will headline event in Lincoln for Mike Flood

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will headline a fundraising luncheon for 1st District GOP congressional candidate Mike Flood at the Country Club of Lincoln on June 3.
The $100-per-person event will include "sponsorship level" donations up to $5,800.
McCarthy is positioned to become Speaker of the House if Republicans gain majority control following this November's elections.
The California Republican has been under fire recently for his refusal to cooperate with subpoenas to appear before the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify the election of President Joe Biden.
McCarthy had been in contact with former President Donald Trump during the day's events.
"For House Republican leaders to agree to participate in this political stunt would change the House forever," McCarthy wrote in a recent op-ed for the Wall Street Journal shared with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who also declined to honor a subpoena to appear before the special committee.
The House committee issued the subpoenas earlier this month.
Flood is matched against Democratic candidate Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in a June 28 special election to fill the remaining six months of the term vacated by former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry when he resigned from the House following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign campaign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.
Flood and Pansing Brooks will meet again in November in a rematch for election to a new two-year term, beginning in January.
The two candidates were chosen by party leaders to meet in the special election and nominated by primary election voters to compete in the November general election.
Top Journal Star photos for May
Yuliia Iziumova (left) hugs her mother Oksana Iziumova Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Lincoln Airport. It was the first time they'd been together in more than three years. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln High's Javon Leuty celebrates his win in the Class A boys 110-meter hurdles Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Omaha Burke Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Fans run to catch a foul ball during a baseball game between Nebraska and Michigan State on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Haymarket Park. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln High's Landon Kruse competes in the wheelchair Class A boys 800-meter race at the state track and field meet Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Omaha Burke Stadium. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates on the field after defeating Waverly in the Class B baseball championship game Friday, May 20, 2022, at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Autumn LaDeaux-Baxter (left) ties poles together while saying a prayer as leaders of the Niskíthe prayer group work to assemble a tipi during a protest outside City Hall on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The group wants legal protections of a Native sweat lodge, which is on about 2 acres of private land surrounded by Wilderness Park and across the street from the planned Wilderness Crossing development near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fremont's Braden Taylor celebrates winning the Class A boys 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Wednesday, May 18, 202, at Omaha Burke Stadium. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel plays a game of spike ball with eighth graders Hayden Tenopir (left) and Drew Van Dyke on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mickle Middle School. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska’s Jackson Brockett pitches against a Michigan State batter Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Haymarket Park. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Josh Vinson Jr. runs with a pool noodle during the second annual Josh Fight Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Bowling Lake Park. Vinson Jr. remains the reigning champion, winning the crown for a second year. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Jaida Rowe carries the team trophy after Southwest won the Class A girls team race at the state track and field meet Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Omaha Burke Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Millard West's Dylan Driessen collides into Millard South's Camden Kozeal while stealing second base in the first inning during the Class A championship, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer (left) reacts after finishing ahead of North Platte's Hayley Miles in the Class D girls 100-meter dash at the state track and field meet on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Omaha Burke Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Teacher Maria Ramos pours milk as children aged 18 months to 3 years eat lunch at The Children's Place child care center Tuesday, May 17, 2022. According to a report from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, 87% of providers received some kind of COVID-19 relief funding in the last year. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln East's Garrett Springer celebrates after hitting a double against Millard West during a Class A state baseball game Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Photographer Michael Farrell gets ready to take a group photo as members prepare to tear down the Niskíthe Prayer Camp on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln East's Belinda Rademacher reacts after defeating Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova (not pictured) in the No. 1 singles championship at the Class A girls state tennis meet Friday, May 20, 2022, at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The boys Class B 3,200-meter race enters its third lap at the state track and field meet Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Omaha Burke Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bishop Neumann's Kamdyn Swartz reacts after winning the Class C boys 300-meter hurdles during the state track and field meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Omaha Burke Stadium. Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Axtell's Calvin Johnson (left) looks as he passes Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan to win the Class D boys 3,200-meter relay at the state track and field meet Friday, May 20, 2022, at Omaha Burke Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Part of Reception and Treatment Center's expansion project includes 384 new beds seen on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Corynne Olsen (2) (from left) Maggie Hayes (0) and Sidney Wettlaufer (21) hold each other after placing second in the girls Class A state championship game Monday, May 16, 2022, between Lincoln Southeast and Gretna at Morrison Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates their state championship win over Norris in the girls class B state championship game on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Morrison Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Nebraska softball players take a selfie during the Nebraska women’s softball watch party of the NCAA tournament selection show on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Bowlin Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln’s Hunter Clanin (14) misses the diving catch during a game on Sunday, May 15, 2022, between Sioux Falls and Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth (right) reacts to a Skutt goal as Waverly’s Austin Neddenriep watches the ball hit the back of the net during the Class B boys state soccer semifinals game on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Morrison Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Waverly's Eli Russell (second right) and Wyatt Fanning (second right) leap on to pitcher Payton Engle (first left) as they celebrate with their team after an upset win over Norris during a boys Class B first-round game at Warner Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Papillion. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norris base runner Kale Fountain celebrates as he reaches home plate to score in the fourth inning against Waverly during a boys Class B first-round game at Warner Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Papillion. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Soon-to-be graduates walk through Creighton's campus outside of a girls class A semifinal game at Morrison Stadium on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Omaha. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A bicyclist rides toward downtown on the 13th Street bike lane on Friday, May 13, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Goldenrod Pastries owner Angela Garbacz (left) talks with Molly Ebbers of Lincoln on Thursday, May 12, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Dee and Ronald Baddorf (from left) scratch Lucy, their mini-pig, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Baddorfs are hoping the Lincoln City Council will approve a waiver so they can keep Lucy at their Lincoln home. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Alex Kosmicki (23) dribbles to the goal as Papillion-La Vista South’s Jenasy Schultz (1) goes for the save during the girls A-4 district championship game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Seacrest Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
The Husker dugout erupts in cheers as Sydney Gray (bottom) reaches home plate after scoring the second solo home run of the fifth inning against Indiana, Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Bowlin Stadium. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Exterior of a Ford TRIPI-Motor 5-AT, seen on Thursday, May 5, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
The Omaha Bryan boys soccer team celebrates its District A-7 boys championship win over Lincoln Southeast, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Omaha Bryan High School. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Runners make their way through the final stretch of the 2022 Lincoln Marathon Sunday, May 1, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players celebrate the goal by Jillian Lane (third from left) with Lincoln East's Page Monson reacting in the background during the second half of a Class A girls state soccer first-round match, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jesse Chartier (left) embraces with teammate Kayma Carpenter after losing to Lincoln Southwest in a Class A girls state soccer first-round match, Monday, May 9, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Supporters of Donald Trump blow kisses, give cheers and vie for position as Trump takes the stage during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on Sunday, May 1, 2022, near Greenwood. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Lilly Talley (left) and doubles partner Lily Rippeteau celebrate a point in the No. 2 doubles finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Woods Tennis Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln East's Elijah Jobst (8) blocks a shot by Lincoln Southwest's Lane Kruse (16) during a Class A boys state soccer first-round match Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Juju Tyner (center, in green) holds a sign in support of Roe vs. Wade as she joined others in a pro-abortion rights rally on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the north steps of the Capitol. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Midland’s Matt Ross dives but misses the ball hit by a Doane hitter during a GPAC Tournament game Friday, May 6, 2022, in Crete. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
A crowd of supporters cheer on Jim Pillen as he takes the stage during an election night party at the Embassy Suites, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Tim Brox fills out his voting ballot at the Redeemer Lutheran Church offices, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East players celebrate as they see the district championship plaque after defeating Omaha Westside during the District A-4 baseball final at Den Hartog Field, Saturday, May 7, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Paige Poppe (13) and Columbus’ Liberty Larsen battle to head the ball during the girls A-5 district championship game, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Seacrest Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Crete players celebrate after a goal in the 20th minute by Osvin Garcia Velasquez (second from left) during the B-5 district championship Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Waverly. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.