Kevin McCarthy will headline event in Lincoln for Mike Flood

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will headline a fundraising luncheon for 1st District GOP congressional candidate Mike Flood at the Country Club of Lincoln on June 3.

The $100-per-person event will include "sponsorship level" donations up to $5,800.

McCarthy is positioned to become Speaker of the House if Republicans gain majority control following this November's elections.

The California Republican has been under fire recently for his refusal to cooperate with subpoenas to appear before the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol while Congress was meeting to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

McCarthy had been in contact with former President Donald Trump during the day's events.

"For House Republican leaders to agree to participate in this political stunt would change the House forever," McCarthy wrote in a recent op-ed for the Wall Street Journal shared with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who also declined to honor a subpoena to appear before the special committee.

The House committee issued the subpoenas earlier this month.

Flood is matched against Democratic candidate Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in a June 28 special election to fill the remaining six months of the term vacated by former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry when he resigned from the House following his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign campaign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will meet again in November in a rematch for election to a new two-year term, beginning in January.

The two candidates were chosen by party leaders to meet in the special election and nominated by primary election voters to compete in the November general election.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.