You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kearney YRTC youths transferred to Lincoln, Geneva, Hastings
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Kearney YRTC youths transferred to Lincoln, Geneva, Hastings

{{featured_button_text}}
YRTC-Lincoln

The Lancaster County Youth Services Center will be the new home of the Youth Rehabilitation and Training Center-Lincoln.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Several youths are being transferred from the Kearney Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center to facilities in Lincoln, Geneva and Hastings. 

Several incidents occurred at the center in recent weeks ranging from youth escaping from the facility to staff assaults. CEO Dannette Smith said the Department of Health and Human Services is taking immediate and necessary steps to address the situation.

In a news release, she said the department is in the process of transferring several high-needs boys to its Lincoln facility. That transfer started this week and there will be up to six boys residing there by Monday, said spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White. 

The Lincoln facility provides more intensive interventions such as targeted behavioral and trauma-based programming. The state leased space at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for five years, with an option for another five years. Rent started at $352,946 annually.

HHS increases staff and asks judges to wait 10 days before sending more youth to Kearney center

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will provide extra staffing at the Lincoln facility for the next 90 days. Three Corrections staff will work alongside the HHS team inside the facility, according to the release. They will undergo the same training as HHS employees and follow the same processes and protocols.

Smith said it was critical that the facility and programming is an appropriate match for the youths served there.

Senators disturbed by worsening violence, escapes at YRTC-Kearney

In addition, three girls who are close to transitioning back into their communities have relocated to the newly renovated LaFlesche Cottage at YRTC-Geneva, a re-entry program in a less restrictive environment with a more home-like setting.

Two boys will go to the Hastings Regional Center campus, which provides residential substance abuse treatment.

Legislative board will decide if special oversight of YRTCs is needed

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News