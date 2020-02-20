Kearney YRTC youths transferred to Lincoln, Geneva, Hastings

Several youths are being transferred from the Kearney Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center to facilities in Lincoln, Geneva and Hastings.

Several incidents occurred at the center in recent weeks ranging from youth escaping from the facility to staff assaults. CEO Dannette Smith said the Department of Health and Human Services is taking immediate and necessary steps to address the situation.

In a news release, she said the department is in the process of transferring several high-needs boys to its Lincoln facility. That transfer started this week and there will be up to six boys residing there by Monday, said spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White.

The Lincoln facility provides more intensive interventions such as targeted behavioral and trauma-based programming. The state leased space at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for five years, with an option for another five years. Rent started at $352,946 annually.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will provide extra staffing at the Lincoln facility for the next 90 days. Three Corrections staff will work alongside the HHS team inside the facility, according to the release. They will undergo the same training as HHS employees and follow the same processes and protocols.