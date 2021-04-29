Kay Orr endorses Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor

Former Gov. Kay Orr on Thursday endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, describing him as "a principled conservative who will preserve our values and defend our way of life."
Orr, who served as governor from 1987 to 1991, expressed the endorsement in a TV and digital ad mounted by the Pillen campaign.
Pillen, a Columbus pig farmer and University of Nebraska regent, is seeking the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination.
"Jim has what it takes to keep our state moving in the right direction," Orr said. "Nobody will fight harder for Nebraska."
Pillen, she said, "will work hard to grow our economy (and) protect the unborn."
Charles Herbster, operator of Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City and the owner and CEO of Conklin Co., an agriculture and manufacturing distribution company based in Kansas City, has also announced his entry into the GOP primary race.
Briefly: Orr was Nebraska’s first woman elected governor. She oversaw the creation of business tax incentives and a push to increase university research. She has reemerged as a political force in recent years.
Here are the 10 most recent governors of Nebraska, beginning with current Gov. Pete Ricketts.
1 of 10
Briefly: Ricketts, whose billionaire family owns the Chicago Cubs, has won two terms as governor. He has focused on taxes, regulations and government efficiency.
Briefly: Heineman became Nebraska’s longest-serving governor after moving up from lieutenant governor. A staunch conservative, he oversaw two major tax cut packages.
Briefly: Johanns put thousands of miles on his car campaigning for governor. A former Lincoln mayor, he went on to become U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and spent one term in the U.S. Senate.
Briefly: Nelson served two terms as governor and two in the U.S. Senate. As governor, he merged five state agencies and kept Nebraska from being the site of a low-level radioactive waste dump.
Briefly: Orr was Nebraska’s first woman elected governor. She oversaw the creation of business tax incentives and a push to increase university research. She has reemerged as a political force in recent years.
Briefly: Kerrey is a decorated Vietnam War veteran who led the state through a major farm crisis. He went on to serve two terms in the U.S. Senate. While governor, he dated actress Debra Winger.
Briefly: Thone, better known as “Charley,” spent eight years in Congress before being elected governor. He focused on education and economic development.
Briefly: Exon, a two-term governor and three-term U.S. senator, became the patriarch of the state Democratic Party. As governor, he was a fiscal conservative and an early proponent of ethanol.
Briefly: Tiemann, a reformer, took office in the midst of a state tax crisis. His solution – creating the state sales and income tax system – cost him a second term.
Briefly: Morrison, who served three 2-year terms as governor, was known as a tireless promoter of Nebraska. He pushed tourism and criminal justice reform.