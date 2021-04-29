 Skip to main content
Kay Orr endorses Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor
Kay Orr endorses Jim Pillen for Nebraska governor

Pillen

Platte County native Jim Pillen is running to earn the Republican nomination for Nebraska's governor.

Former Husker and current UNL Regent Jim Pillen will run for governor.

Former Gov. Kay Orr on Thursday endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen, describing him as "a principled conservative who will preserve our values and defend our way of life."

Orr, who served as governor from 1987 to 1991, expressed the endorsement in a TV and digital ad mounted by the Pillen campaign.

Pillen, a Columbus pig farmer and University of Nebraska regent, is seeking the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

"Jim has what it takes to keep our state moving in the right direction," Orr said. "Nobody will fight harder for Nebraska."

Former Gov. Kay Orr speaks against legalized gambling during a news conference in October at the state Capitol.

Pillen, she said, "will work hard to grow our economy (and) protect the unborn."

Charles Herbster, operator of Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City and the owner and CEO of Conklin Co., an agriculture and manufacturing distribution company based in Kansas City, has also announced his entry into the GOP primary race. 

dwalton@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSdon

