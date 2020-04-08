Judge says eviction docket in Lancaster County starting to drop off

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Lincoln judge said new eviction cases this week have dropped significantly, the result of the governor's executive order going into effect as well as federal action by Congress to provide relief to renters affected by the pandemic.

"Work at the courthouse, like work everywhere, is most definitely not business as usual. Judges and staff at the Lancaster County Courthouse are struggling to provide critical access to justice while protecting public safety," Lancaster County Court Judge Thomas Zimmerman told the Journal Star on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, just two eviction hearings were set before Zimmerman in courtroom 21. And nine the next day.

That's significantly fewer than the usual 30 or more cases he usually has on the docket in a day, he said.

Last week, Milo Mumgaard, the Omaha director of Legal Aid of Nebraska, expressed concerns about what the advocacy group was seeing in courtrooms in Lincoln and Omaha, where he estimated there still had been around 100 evictions.

When the hearings are set, the tenants — most low-income and without an attorney — are required to go to court.