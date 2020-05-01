Judge denies ACLU request for Nebraska prison coronavirus plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A federal judge has denied an emergency motion by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of prisoners, requesting the court require the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to disclose its plans for the prevention and management of COVID-19 in the state's prisons.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nelson said the court would not order the disclosure because the information is not relevant to any claim or defense in the case claiming the department provides inadequate medical care to prisoners.

That lack of care, the lawsuit says, results from insufficient policies and practices leading to chronic overcrowding, inadequate intake policies and insufficient numbers of health care professionals.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed among inmates, but four staff members have tested positive, three of them at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The medical plan includes areas for quarantine, isolation and responding to people who are symptomatic or confirmed. That information, however, is confidential to a small number of people, according to prisons Director Scott Frakes.

