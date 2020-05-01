You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Judge denies ACLU request for Nebraska prison coronavirus plan
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Judge denies ACLU request for Nebraska prison coronavirus plan

A federal judge has denied an emergency motion by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of prisoners, requesting the court require the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services to disclose its plans for the prevention and management of COVID-19 in the state's prisons.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nelson said the court would not order the disclosure because the information is not relevant to any claim or defense in the case claiming the department provides inadequate medical care to prisoners.

ACLU: Black people more likely than whites in Nebraska to be arrested for possessing marijuana

That lack of care, the lawsuit says, results from insufficient policies and practices leading to chronic overcrowding, inadequate intake policies and insufficient numbers of health care professionals. 

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed among inmates, but four staff members have tested positive, three of them at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 

The medical plan includes areas for quarantine, isolation and responding to people who are symptomatic or confirmed. That information, however, is confidential to a small number of people, according to prisons Director Scott Frakes.

Ricketts encourages vote by mail, eyes gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions possibly in May
Director details what Nebraska prisons are doing to avoid COVID-19 spread

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Prisons logo 2016

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News