Jazari Kual will seek Democratic congressional nomination

Jazari Kual, a Lincolnite who became a familiar figure online when he livestreamed last year's protests in Lincoln and Omaha after George Floyd's murder, says he would like to turn a spotlight on the needs of "communities left behind" and the challenge of climate change as a candidate for Congress.

Kual, 26, will formally announce his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for eastern Nebraska's 1st District seat in the House of Representatives on Saturday with a 3 p.m. event scheduled at the Capitol.

"It is time we take the lead," Kual says in a posting on his Facebook page.

"The power comes from the people, and it is time we have younger and inclusive representation from Nebraska at the federal level."

During a telephone interview, Kual said Wednesday he would be "very focused on human rights for everyone" along with the need for clean water and production of clean, renewable energy sources.

"The best way to create change is to get involved," he said.

Kual said he would "try to fundraise as best we can" in competing with far more generously funded candidates while he attempts to raise his profile by traveling into rural communities in the district.