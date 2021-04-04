'It stabilized us' -- How the state of Nebraska gave away $1 billion, and who got it

“We were shut down for six weeks,” he said. “There was a lot of lost income for those six weeks.”

When he reopened in May, he and his clippers were in high demand with his regulars.

“If they didn’t get a haircut at home or from someone they knew, they were pretty shaggy and desperate.”

It had already been a tough year. A December 2019 fire at the strip mall near 66th and Holdrege streets had forced him to move to a temporary shop. So he was eager to apply when he heard about the grant from the state Board of Barber Examiners, and happy when he was approved. He had supplies to buy with that $12,000, lost earnings to make up.

“It was plenty. It was generous,” he said. “I was pretty excited.”

On Cornhusker Highway, Todd Otto didn’t know what would happen to his 10-year-old Muscle Car Concepts and Restoration shop.

“When it (the pandemic) first started, we thought maybe everyone was going to pull the plug on what we were doing. This is not something people feel they need to have.”

He even closed at first, kept his employees home. But he called them back in after a couple of days, because they were able to work while keeping their distance from each other.