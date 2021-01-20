‘It just starts an argument’ — Biden’s 20 voters in Grant County keep their politics private

Hisel is one of those few Democrats, which might be a surprise to her neighbors and former fellow faculty.

“I don’t know of that many people who know what my party affiliation is,” the retired teacher said. “We’re kind of endangered species, so to speak.”

Hisel is just one of 20 Grant County residents who voted for Joe Biden in November, but even though their candidate won, they won’t be gathering Wednesday for a presidential inauguration party in Hyannis.

Most of the Grant County Democrats contacted by the Journal Star are still keeping their votes a secret. Party lines can be drawn so tightly in their communities that business owners fear losing customers, and family members fear losing relationships, if their politics were made public.

“Nobody knows what party I belong to. I just say I vote for the good of my country and leave it at that,” said a Grant County Biden voter. “Because it just starts an argument.”

She can think of a couple specific family members who wouldn’t take the news well.

“They’re really, really for Trump. And, man, they’re carrying it way too far. One of these days, I might just put my big foot in my mouth and tell them off.”

