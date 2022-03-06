'It just came out of nowhere' — Mental health providers no longer receiving reimbursement for interpreters

Haji Ali was teaching English at a high school in northern Iraq when the United States launched an invasion in 2003.

Like hundreds of other Yazidis living in the region who had been targeted by the regime of Saddam Hussein, Ali became an interpreter for the U.S. Army, a service that earned his family a special visa to emigrate to America.

When he arrived July 25, 2012 — he recalls the exact day — Ali continued interpreting, first at the Center for People in Need and in various roles as other Yazidis settled into their new home in Lincoln, the largest community for the religious minority in the U.S.

“I haven’t done any other job since,” he said in a phone interview in February.

More recently, following a new influx of Yazidi immigrants to Lincoln after the so-called Islamic State launched a genocide in 2014, Ali has taken on more specialized work as an interpreter.

He helps Yazidis who suffered tragedy and trauma connect with mental and behavioral health professionals, bridging language and culture gaps, and establishing trust between doctor and patient.

Meaning can be lost in translation if the wrong words are used, and a patient who is already having a difficult time navigating everyday life amid trauma and grief can begin to spiral.

“It’s important to have someone they feel safe with in the room,” said Mark Hankla, a licensed independent mental health practitioner who often works with members of Lincoln’s Yazidi population.

But since January, Ali’s work has been put on hold.

Last fall, Nebraska Optum Behavioral Health, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthCare, notified providers it was no longer reimbursing in-person language interpretation services through Medicaid, the last of the plans offered through Nebraska Medicaid to do so.

The change has interrupted mental and behavioral health services for dozens of Yazidis, as well as other individuals in Lincoln who have limited English language proficiency.

“It just came out of nowhere,” said Megan Watson, a licensed psychologist whose caseload includes as many as 30 patients requiring interpreting services from a stable of four interpreters, including members of Lincoln’s Yazidi population.

“Nobody said anything to us, there was no communication that this was going to happen,” she added.

The change in service was discovered in early January when the billing company Watson uses reached out to Nebraska Optum Behavioral Health after the billing code for interpreters — T1013 — was still listed but wasn’t being paid.

“Are you certain this is accurate — that T1013 is not covered?” the billing company wrote to Optum on Jan. 3, according to an email shared with the Journal Star.

“(T)he State of Nebraska notified us in October that T1013 is not covered,” the provider relations advocate responded the next day. “So it was removed from the covered list, the fee schedule you received did not have the code removed yet. It will be taken off the fee schedule so there is no further confusion.”

Hankla said the reimbursements for the interpreters he relies upon to work with his clients stopped temporarily in 2021, but were later resolved — something he chalked up to a “bureaucratic snafu.”

Then, in October, the reimbursement requests from the interpreters he used stopped being paid out once more.

“Our accounts person would be calling and trying to find out why they weren’t paying,” Hankla said. “First, they were talking about the codes being wrong. Then, a few weeks ago, said ‘We’re not responsible for paying interpreters.’”

The explanation Hankla received pointed to a 2017 bulletin from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to providers participating in the Nebraska Medicaid program.

The bulletin said while providers who receive federal funds are obligated to make language services available to those with limited English language proficiency, “(n)either the Heritage Health plans nor Medicaid is responsible for providing or reimbursing this service for provider interaction.”

“The Heritage Health plans may choose to provide interpretation services for a member to interact with a provider, but that service would be a value-added service offered solely at the individual health plan’s discretion,” the bulletin said.

A senior director of external communications for UnitedHealthCare directed questions to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

In response to questions from the Journal Star, a spokeswoman for DHHS said while Nebraska Medicaid does not pay claims for interpretation services, the managed care plans available under Medicaid do offer those services.

“Each of the plans have different resources available in this area, so we would recommend looking into each one if you have particular questions on what a specific health plan covers,” wrote Barb Tyler, a marketing and communications specialist at DHHS.

Dr. Les Spry, a kidney specialist and board member of the Nebraska Medical Association, said the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Civil Rights requires any contractor receiving federal funds to provide translation services.

There’s no federal dollars tied to that requirement, he explained, making it an unfunded mandate.

The federal government is usually willing to cost-share reimbursing interpreter services with states — often a 60% federal-40% state split — but has been unwilling to increase that share, Spry said.

“There are real-world problems we feel we have to pay for, but the federal government is providing us with no sympathy in this regard,” he said.

Medicaid has provided reimbursement for interpreters until recently, said James Goddard, a program senior director at Nebraska Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Lincoln that advocates for affordable health care and programs for immigrants.

“The state could, if it chose to, cover these services under Medicaid so it is not just borne by the provider,” Goddard said.

But, the state and DHHS have chosen not to do so, he said.

“I think it’s ill-advised to not cover interpretation services for behavioral health, as that’s going to further erode access to these services for a population that already has severely limited access,” Goddard said. “It would put the burden on providers to pay for interpretation, or not provide the service for those with limited English proficiency.”

Providers such as Hankla and Watson say the uncertainty of whether or not interpreting services will be covered has put them — and their patients — in a difficult situation.

Hankla continued to see his patients needing interpreter services after he was told Medicaid was no longer reimbursing the service, believing the issue would be smoothed out once more.

The interpreters he works with racked up thousands of dollars in unpaid bills, until he was forced to suspend working with them.

“It’s a mess,” he said. “Above all, I feel like the worst thing is these people who were brought here and want to function as productive citizens and good neighbors but were so traumatized they have a tough time dealing with the stresses of everyday life.

“I feel terrible, I feel like I’m abandoning these people, but we can’t afford to pay an interpreter out of what they pay us and keep our lights on.”

Watson said she has seen some patients on an emergency basis and has paid interpreters out of her own pocket.

“It’s very worrisome to me,” she said. “A lot of my clients, when they aren’t getting the treatments and the medications they need, end up in hospitals. It’s just a matter of time.”

Ali said patients he has interpreted for have called him angry about not being able to access services.

One man in particular who was held captive by Islamic militants and has since dealt with anxiety and depression took out his frustration on the interpreter, his only connection to the services he desperately needs.

It’s not your fault, or our fault, Ali told him. A promise made to the men and women that gave aid to the U.S. military at great risk to themselves and their families was broken, he said.

“They are not keeping their promise to their friends.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.