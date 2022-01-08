Investment in natural resources joins Ricketts' 2022 priority list

"We've been able to accomplish a lot even with the pandemic," Ricketts said in answer to a question about how COVID-19 has impacted his governorship.

"Over the last two years, the people of Nebraska have done a wonderful job" of dealing with COVID-19, he said. "My administration took a balanced approach," Ricketts said, balancing restrictions with an effort to "let people live normal lives."

"I asked Nebraskans to do the right thing and they did," Ricketts said, allowing the state to continue to navigate its way through the pandemic in a manner that led a scorecard of states compiled by Politico last month.

"If every category were given equal weight — which assumes each priority was of equivalent importance, a policy choice in itself — the top scorer overall would be Nebraska, with an average of 73 out of 100, despite scoring below the national average in the social well-being category," the Politico analysis concluded.