Interact: Abortion rates by U.S. state
- Richmond Times-Dispatch
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tyler Lindstrom, the 39-year-old brother of state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, was found dead Tuesday inside his home in Austin, Texas.
The Department of Administrative Services responded by pointing out that the state had "reduced the reported error amount by 51%" compared to the previous year.
Tuesday will mark the first time Nebraskans have been called back to the polls since Robert Harrison was elected to the House during a special election in 1951.
The top contenders in Nebraska's Republican gubernatorial primary shelled out the big bucks in the days leading up to the May 10 election, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer took action to block retirement of the aging "city buster" B83 gravity bomb until the Pentagon comes up with a replacement.
"This will fail if you don't step up," Nicole Hochstein of Papillion, the parent of a 12-year-old son with seizures, said.
Sen. Tom Brewer's mission is to assess humanitarian needs and "figure out a way to break up the logjam" of equipment and resources that is currently "stacked along runways in Poland."
In a May 27 letter to the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, the tribe said it had concerns the projects by Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator Ventures may negatively impact reservation lands.
Nebraska Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse stuck with the majority of their fellow Senate Republicans in opposing the bill.
President Joe Biden signed a bill to rename the Benson post office after an Omaha sailor who saved more than a dozen shipmates while serving in World War II.