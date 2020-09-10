Inmate virus cases go up as more testing done in prisons

At the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, 15 additional inmates have been diagnosed as positive for the virus since testing was conducted at the facility last week.

“Managing those who are healthy, COVID-positive and individuals who may have symptoms involves a lot of moving parts," he said. "It is certainly not the most convenient situation for those living in NSP or DEC. But, inmates living in both facilities have been very cooperative as we have taken necessary steps to reduce spread of the virus.”

It is likely that additional cases of coronavirus will emerge, he said.

Across the country, prisons and jails have been the sites of many top COVID-19 national hot spots because of inmates living and interacting in close quarters.

“As in the community, this is a very fluid situation and we need to stay nimble to ever-changing circumstances," Frakes said. "Until we know where we stand with this illness, we will continue to keep visitation closed as a means to reduce further transmission of COVID-19.”

As of Wednesday, 72 prisons staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sixty-one of those have recovered.

