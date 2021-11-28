Infrastructure bill pours $2.5 billion into Nebraska roads and bridges

The huge federal infrastructure funding package will be accompanied by a billion-dollar burst of federal pandemic recovery funding that will come to the state in two surges, beginning with a $520 million allotment.

Gov. Pete Ricketts will make his recommendations for distribution of that money to the Appropriations Committee, which in turn will submit a bill to the floor of the Legislature reflecting its own determinations.

"We'll get that money to where it does the most good," Stinner said. "The Legislature has the last word."

Stinner said he would "like to see equitable distribution across the state."

"It's going to be a busy session," he said.

"We'll be out of session before we get the second tranche" of pandemic recovery funding, he said, "so we may not allocate all of it" right away.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln has proposed that a chunk of that funding should be used to develop flood control, recreation, tourism, economic development and water sustainability at designated sites throughout the state.