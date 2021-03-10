Income tax exemption for military retirees moves ahead

The Legislature gave solid 45-0 first-round approval Wednesday to legislation that would exempt 100% of military retirement income from the state income tax, but not before a couple of senators inserted words of caution into the discussion.
The loss of state revenue is estimated to begin at $5.3 million during the first year, rising to nearly $13 million in fiscal 2022-23.
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson warned that the bill (LB387) represents one of several legislative proposals that could endanger a legislative commitment to continue to increase property tax relief.
"We're all feeling giddy because of revenue coming in above projections," Friesen said, raising the prospect that the recent sharp increase in property tax relief could evolve into "one and done; we're finished."
The bill, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, would raise the current exemption of 50% of military retirement income to a full 100% beginning in 2022.
Brewer said the bill would mark Nebraska as a financially friendly state for military retirees and perhaps even enhance the state's continuing effort to acquire the location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base following the Trump administration's designation of an Alabama site.
Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton said the proposal represents a wise investment that could help the state keep and attract a talented work force.
It's also "an opportunity to show our gratitude," he suggested.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said he would support the bill but noted that "this is not a veterans retirement bill; this is a career military retirement bill.
"An awful lot of veterans don't get anything from this bill," he said.
MEET STATE SENATORS:
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon