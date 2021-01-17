In Nebraska, Trump will leave behind legacy of change, coarser dialogue

“When George W. Bush was president, he was the most polarizing president until Barack Obama,” he said.

Trump’s supporters cheered the change in tone, which they considered a welcome change from political correctness run amok. Detractors criticized the language Trump used to bash and bully political foes, people of color and others who disagreed with him.

However, his monthslong refusal to accept the result of his election loss — by the same Electoral College margin he defeated Hillary Clinton — could undermine faith in duly elected governments going forward.

“The primary concern I have is with democracy,” Hibbing said. “It’s a fragile thing. It’s difficult to like it. Democracy is a system where you have to support it because you want a shot next time.”

The professor expressed concern about “diffuse support” — the idea of backing the success of government, even after an election loss, ahead of the next vote. And while he thought Biden would be far more unifying than Trump, he worried that he’d be unable to bring the whole country together, no matter how hard he tried.

And, Hibbing added, that tribalism at the national level appears to be seeping into Nebraska politics, too.